How did gangster Vikas Dubey get information about Kanpur raid? Police explore caste angle

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 16:21 IST

The police in Kanpur are investigating how gangster Vikas Dubey got the information about the raid at his house in which eight policemen were killed. The investigation has revealed that the cops helped Dubey on caste lines.

This was the reason that despite 60 known criminal cases and a career spanning 28 years, Dubey did not figure in the top 10 criminals of the city.

At present, around 30 policemen are under investigation after the UP Special Task Force (STF) and investigators found they were in touch with Dubey.

“All the workers of the local police station are under our scope of investigation on how Vikas Dubey got information about police movement,” Kanpur IG Mohit Agarwal said on Sunday.

“Services of cops in league with him will be terminated and they will face criminal trial,” he added. Another official said that the staff of entire Chaubeypur police station was suspect.

What has really startled the investigators is the enormity of support the gangster had on caste-lines from the police. Two senior police officers of Deputy SP rank, one of them is currently posted as a circle officer, a number of sub-inspectors and constables have been questioned.

One of the deputy SPs was asked why he did not follow the routine procedure of invoking gangster act, registering his gang at district level after the 2019 shootout, which Dubey’s men carried out in Kalyanpur and a case of attempt to murder was registered.

The questioning was in context of murderous assault mounted on the gangster’s brother Anurag Dubey in Kalyanpur. Anurag’s wife Rita had lodged an FIR naming Vikas, his closest aides Pawan Tiwari, Aman Tiwari and two others on April 18, 2018.

“The officer kept mum; he chose not to answer to the question on why did he go soft on him. The reaction of other was no different,” said an official involved with the investigation. The sub-inspectors and constables were bit more forthcoming on this issue and said Dubey used to take good care of men from a particular caste.

“Otherwise he was abusive to all the policemen he used to speak to over the phone or in person. Wo seedhe gaali dekar baat karta tha (he used to abuse cops right from the start),” the cops told, adding that they were afraid of him and preferred not to be at odds with him.

Before Friday’s shooutout, Dubey had spoken to a sub-inspector, now being investigated, over the phone, said a senior officer.

“A number of examples are available now that show the not only the mid level officer, constabulary and senior police officers remained soft due to the caste factor. He survived all these years because of his activities on the caste-lines. It involved not only the cops but politicians, businessmen and so on,” said an official who did not want to be named.