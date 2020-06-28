News updates from Hindustan Times: After Gurugram, locust swarm seen in UP’s Kasganj and all the latest news

india

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 13:25 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Locust swarm seen in Gurugram now in UP’s Kasganj

The swarm of locusts which was seen in different parts of Delhi NCR including Gurugram and south Delhi on Saturday has reached Kasganj in western Uttar Pradesh after an unsuccessful attempt to control it, a top official of the Locust Warning Organisation said on Sunday. Read more

In Ladakh, India gave a befitting reply to those coveting our territories: PM Modi on Mann ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday India has shown the world its sense of fraternity during the coronavirus pandemic as well its strength and commitment to protecting its sovereignty and borders as he addressed Mann Ki Baat, his monthly radio programme. Read more

Apple’s Craig Federighi explains why there’s no native Calculator and Weather app for iPad

Apple’s senior vice president of everything software, Craig Federighi was the star of this year’s WWDC 2020 keynote presentation (like every other year). He talked about a lot of things including the upcoming iOS 14, macOS, tvOS, watchOS and iPadOS updates. Read more

Amitabh Bachchan shares rare family pic of 3 generations in one frame, features son Abhishek and grandson Agastya

Actor Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday posted a throwback picture with his son Abhishek and grandson Agastya. He also wrote how inadvertently they all posed in a similar fashion. Read more

David Beckham shows off his new talent with DIY beehive during quarantine

If they were to ever make a show about ‘Keeping up with the Beckhams’, it would certainly be one that I would keep up with. David Beckham has been the epitome of manhood in personality, looks, and fitness since his early days with Manchester United. Read more

‘Probing every angle behind Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide’: Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police updated on Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide. Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Trimukhe said that Bandra police has recorded statements of 27 people so far in connection with the death case of the Bollywood actor. Read more

Not from India, from New York: Chef Vikas Khanna’s reply to news anchor on his sense of hunger wins Internet

Michelin-star chef Vikas Khanna has already won people over by conducting massive food distribution drives amid Covid-19. Read more