e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 28, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / In Ladakh, India gave a befitting reply to those coveting our territories: PM Modi on Mann ki Baat

In Ladakh, India gave a befitting reply to those coveting our territories: PM Modi on Mann ki Baat

PM Modi was referring to the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on June 15. Twenty Indian soldiers, including the commanding officer of Bihar Regiment, were killed that day.

india Updated: Jun 28, 2020 11:51 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
“Our brave soldiers have shown that they will not let any harm be done to Mother India’s pride,” said PM Modi.
“Our brave soldiers have shown that they will not let any harm be done to Mother India’s pride,” said PM Modi.(PTI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday India has shown the world its sense of fraternity during the coronavirus pandemic as well its strength and commitment to protecting its sovereignty and borders as he addressed Mann Ki Baat, his monthly radio programme.

“In Ladakh, a befitting reply has been given those coveting ur territories. India knows how to maintain friendships but it can also look someone in the eye and retaliate and give an apt reply,” PM Modi said during the 66th episode of Mann Ki Baat.

“Our brave soldiers have shown that they will not let any harm be done to Mother India’s pride,” he added.

He was referring to the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on June 15. Twenty Indian soldiers, including the commanding officer of Bihar Regiment, were killed that day.

The Prime Minister in his last Mann Ki Baat episode on May 31 cautioned that the battle against the coronavirus pandemic is a long one as he warned against complacency and reiterated the need for social distancing and wearing masks.

Modi had also said although every section of the society has been affected by the viral pandemic but the pain felt by the poor cannot be measured in words.

tags
top news
Befitting reply to those coveting India’s territory: PM on Ladakh face-off
Befitting reply to those coveting India’s territory: PM on Ladakh face-off
With nearly 20,000 new cases, India’s Covid-19 tally over 5.28 lakh
With nearly 20,000 new cases, India’s Covid-19 tally over 5.28 lakh
India deploys air defence systems in eastern Ladakh
India deploys air defence systems in eastern Ladakh
‘2020 a year of challenges, need to continue our march’: PM on Mann ki Baat
‘2020 a year of challenges, need to continue our march’: PM on Mann ki Baat
LIVE: Brazil’s Covid-19 tally crosses 1.3 million; death toll at 57,070
LIVE: Brazil’s Covid-19 tally crosses 1.3 million; death toll at 57,070
India’s Covid-19 recoveries exceed active cases by over 1 lakh: Health ministry
India’s Covid-19 recoveries exceed active cases by over 1 lakh: Health ministry
BJP MLA calls Sharad Pawar Maharashtra’s ‘corona’, gets a reply from Ajit Pawar
BJP MLA calls Sharad Pawar Maharashtra’s ‘corona’, gets a reply from Ajit Pawar
‘Probing every angle behind Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide’: Mumbai Police
‘Probing every angle behind Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide’: Mumbai Police
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In