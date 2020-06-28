David Beckham shows off his new talent with DIY beehive during quarantine

more-lifestyle

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 12:51 IST

If they were to ever make a show about ‘Keeping up with the Beckhams’, it would certainly be one that I would keep up with. David Beckham has been the epitome of manhood in personality, looks, and fitness since his early days with Manchester United. With Victoria Beckham’s fashion brand and Brooklyn’s photography, it seems there is very little that this talented family cannot do.

David Beckham has recently taken up DIY projects at home and for the past few weeks, he has been building a beehive to make honey. The ex-footballer has been giving his fans updates through his Instagram stories and given that his country house is surrounded by two acers of naturally green landscapes. David has been in quarantine with his wife, Victoria and children, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper for the past three months in their country house in Cotswolds. He announced this project when he first moved to his country home during the quarantine.

The country house with its massive outdoor space has a tennis court, outdoor dining area and a personal sauna and relaxation room for the family’s comfort. With Beckham and his children being enthusiastic about the outdoors, the country home has served them well during the lockdown and with the quarantine being lifted they are soon to return to their house in London.

