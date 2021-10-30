News updates from Hindustan Times: After Prashant Kishor, Mamata attacks Congress and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘You're only making Modi stronger’: After Prashant Kishor, Mamata pans Congress

Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is only going to be “more powerful” because the Congress is not serious about politics. Speaking at a TMC event in Goa, Mamata also accused the principal opposition party at the national level of not taking decisions, adding that the country is suffering because of that. Read more

Karnataka revises its stand on Rohingyas in SC

In less than three weeks after the Karnataka government told the Supreme Court that it does not intend to deport or take any coercive action against Rohingya Muslims, the state government has filed a fresh affidavit, leaving it open for the court to determine the action to be taken against these refugees. Read more

'India have shown that they are a quality side for many years': Tim Southee

New Zealand pacer Tim Southee termed India ‘a quality side’ and predicted ‘a great contest’ between the two sides in what could well turn out to be a virtual quarterfinal in T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12, Group 2. India and New Zealand are coming off defeats to Pakistan in their opening matches and after the Babar Azam-led side's victory against Afghanistan, it is more or less certain only one among New Zealand, India and Afghanistan can make it to the semi-final from Group 2. Read more

Toyota bZX4 SUV breaks cover as its first all-electric car: All you need to know

Toyota has recently unveiled its first all-electric SUV called the bZ4X. It is the first model in the company's bZ series which will host a range of new models in the near future. The name bZ stands for ‘beyond Zero’ which reflects Toyota's approach towards carbon neutrality. Read more

Bigg Boss 15: Katrina Kaif cracks up at Salman Khan's crazy dance moves, makes an allegation against him. Watch

Katrina Kaif is all set to join her Ek Tha Tiger co-star Salman Khan on the upcoming Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar episode. She will promote her upcoming film Sooryavanshi along with director Rohit Shetty. A new promo for the episode shows Katrina making certain allegations on Salman during a game. Read more

Sunny Leone in black thigh-slit gown is gorgeous beyond words, seen the smoking hot pics yet?

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone attended an award show in the United Arab Emirates wearing a smoking hot all-black gown. The star even shared pictures of her wearing the dress before hitting the red carpet, and they will leave you weak in the knees. In the sensuous ensemble, Sunny proved once again that one could never go wrong with black, and we agree. Read more

