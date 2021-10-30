Bigg Boss 15: Katrina Kaif cracks up at Salman Khan's crazy dance moves, makes an allegation against him. Watch

Katrina Kaif is all set to join her Ek Tha Tiger co-star Salman Khan on the upcoming Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar episode. She will promote her upcoming film Sooryavanshi along with director Rohit Shetty. A new promo for the episode shows Katrina making certain allegations on Salman during a game.

The promo shows Katrina arriving on stage in a saree, along with Rohit Shetty. As part of a game, she and Salman sit across a table with Rohit playing the judge. Katrina goes on to accuse Salman, “Ye shoot pe hamesha late aate hain (he always comes late on the shoot).” The latter pleads guilty and says, “Kabool hai (I accept).”

Next, Katrina gives a task for Salman. She says, “Inko mere liye ek gana gaana hoga (he will have to sing a song for me).” And Salman goes on to sing O Mere Dil Ke Chaen while showing his funny dance moves, leaving everyone in splits.

Katrina had also shared a picture of herself on Instagram, while teasing the Bigg Boss 15 episode. She had captioned it, "Aaj Bigg Boss par #sooryavanshiincinemas Nov 5th.

Katrina and Salman have worked in quite a few films together, with 2019 film Bharat being the latest one. Their other films include, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kia and Hello. Salman had also performed a special dance number in Katrina's 2018 film Zero. He had shared the stage with Shah Rukh Khan in the song Issaqbaazi.

Katrina is promoting Sooryavanshi with director Rohit Shetty and co-star Akshay Kumar these days. It is set to release on November 4. It is the fourth instalment in Rohit's cop franchise, after Ajay Devgn's Singham, Singham Returns and Ranveer Singh's Simmba.

Meanwhile, Salman has just released the trailer of his next, Antim: The Final Truth. It stars his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma as the antagonist and will hit theatres on November 26.