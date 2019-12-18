News updates from Hindustan Times: Ahead of Delhi visit, Naveen Patnaik sends an advance message on NRC and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 17:00 IST

Ahead of Delhi visit, Naveen Patnaik sends an advance message on NRC

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik, whose party had supported changes to the citizenship law in parliament, on Wednesday distanced the Biju Janata Dal from the National Register of Citizens, or NRC, that is next on top of the agenda of the BJP-led national coalition. Read more

Home Minister Amit Shah in Mamata Banerjee’s line of fire as she leads third protest against citizenship act

In Wednesday’s rally in Kolkata, Banerjee directed her attack on Home Minister Amit Shah who piloted the bill and led to its passage in Parliament. Read more

Cyrus Mistry wins appeal, tribunal restores him as Tata Sons Chairman

Cyrus Mistry, who was dramatically sacked three years ago, on Wednesday won big when the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) restored him as Executive Chairman of Tata Sons. The tribunal has also held the appointment of N Chandra as executive chairman illegal. Read more

Court hits pause on death warrant for Delhi rape convict, victim’s mother breaks down

Judge Satish Kumar Arora, who had heard the police push hard for the warrant to execute the four, said he wanted to wait for a mercy petition filed by one of the convicts to be decided before issuing the warrant. Read more

Rohit Sharma leaves behind Chris Gayle in illustrious list of openers with 28th ODI ton

Rohit slammed his 28th ODI century in the second ODI against West Indies at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Read more

Akshay Kumar reveals the advice he has for Amit Shah

At an event in Delhi, when Akshay Kumar was asked if he had any questions for Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the actor said that he would ask him to take care of his health. Read more

Kiara Advani caught in the same boots that Nicki Minaj wore. And they cost more than most of our salaries

The actor was spotted wearing Prada’s chunky high heel boots that were made famous when international rapper Nicki Minaj wore them, in different colours, for multiple stage performances. Read more

Nokia 2.3 launched in India, priced at Rs 8,199: Specifications, features

Nokia 2.3 will be available in India starting December 27. Check out full specifications and features of the new budget Android smartphone. Read more