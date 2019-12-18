e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 18, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019
Home / Fashion and Trends / Kiara Advani caught in the same boots that Nicki Minaj wore. And they cost more than most of our salaries

Kiara Advani caught in the same boots that Nicki Minaj wore. And they cost more than most of our salaries

Kiara Advani is quite the looker, and while she generally dresses to impress, some of her recent fashion outings have done quite a number on us. And not in a good way!

fashion-and-trends Updated: Dec 18, 2019 16:42 IST
Alfea Jamal
Alfea Jamal
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Kiara Advani caught in the same boots that Nicki Minaj wore.
Kiara Advani caught in the same boots that Nicki Minaj wore.(Instagram)
         

Kiara Advani is quite the looker, and while she generally dresses to impress, some of her recent fashion outings have done quite a number on us. And not in a good way!

Hindustantimes

The 27-year-old actor is still riding high on the much-critiqued but commercially successful Kabir Singh, and will soon be seen alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Diljeet Dosanjh in Good Newwz. For the Delhi promotions of her upcoming movie, Kiara committed quite the sartorial sin, and while we really wanted to look the other way, we just had to call this out!

Hindustantimes

The actor was spotted wearing Prada’s chunky high heel boots that were made famous when international rapper Nicki Minaj wore them, in different colours, for multiple stage performances. And while Nicki’s style is super kitschy, she still has the quirky personality and aura to make almost anything work for her. However, on Kiara, the Givenchy jumper, the tights, sunglasses and then the chunky heels, it was all so wrong! And the unattractiveness of the shoes really shone bright, to make matters worse, you won’t believe the bucket-load she paid for it. The shoes by Prada cost Rs 70,000! While that may be a meagre amount for the likes of Kiara and Nicki, that is over a month’s salary for most of us millennials.

Fans who usually laud celebs for every single thing couldn’t hold themselves back from criticising Kiara for her ugly shoes. Some demanded she get a stylist, while others called her out for trying to imitate the Kardashian sisters and impersonating Westerners.

Hindustantimes

Well, it is her personal choice, so she can wear what she likes, but for us, we think Nicki Minaj pulled the shoes off better than Kiara.

Who do you think wore it better, and do you think these shoes are worth the price Kiara paid?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
BJD won’t support NRC, says Naveen Patnaik; provokes a comeback from BJP
BJD won’t support NRC, says Naveen Patnaik; provokes a comeback from BJP
‘Citizenship Act is a disaster’: Mamata targets Home Minister Amit Shah
‘Citizenship Act is a disaster’: Mamata targets Home Minister Amit Shah
Ind vs WI 2nd ODI LIVE: Lewis, Hope off to a steady start in huge chase
Ind vs WI 2nd ODI LIVE: Lewis, Hope off to a steady start in huge chase
Nokia 2.3 is the latest budget smartphone in India: Check price, specs
Nokia 2.3 is the latest budget smartphone in India: Check price, specs
The rise of online shopping: Department stores are permanent exhibitions
The rise of online shopping: Department stores are permanent exhibitions
MG ZS EV passes EuroNCAP crash test in flying colours, secures 5-star rating
MG ZS EV passes EuroNCAP crash test in flying colours, secures 5-star rating
4 convicted for Jaipur’s night of horror when 9 bombs went off in 20 mins
4 convicted for Jaipur’s night of horror when 9 bombs went off in 20 mins
‘Are you PM for unity or division?’: Priyanka Gandhi counters PM Modi
‘Are you PM for unity or division?’: Priyanka Gandhi counters PM Modi
trending topics
Amit Shahcitizenship lawRahul GandhiKSP answer keys 2019Jaipur serial bomb blasts caseUPPSC 2019 answer keyShriram LagooBollywood CopsDelhi Temperature

don't miss

latest news

india news

Fashion and Trends