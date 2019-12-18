Kiara Advani caught in the same boots that Nicki Minaj wore. And they cost more than most of our salaries

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 16:42 IST

Kiara Advani is quite the looker, and while she generally dresses to impress, some of her recent fashion outings have done quite a number on us. And not in a good way!

The 27-year-old actor is still riding high on the much-critiqued but commercially successful Kabir Singh, and will soon be seen alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Diljeet Dosanjh in Good Newwz. For the Delhi promotions of her upcoming movie, Kiara committed quite the sartorial sin, and while we really wanted to look the other way, we just had to call this out!

The actor was spotted wearing Prada’s chunky high heel boots that were made famous when international rapper Nicki Minaj wore them, in different colours, for multiple stage performances. And while Nicki’s style is super kitschy, she still has the quirky personality and aura to make almost anything work for her. However, on Kiara, the Givenchy jumper, the tights, sunglasses and then the chunky heels, it was all so wrong! And the unattractiveness of the shoes really shone bright, to make matters worse, you won’t believe the bucket-load she paid for it. The shoes by Prada cost Rs 70,000! While that may be a meagre amount for the likes of Kiara and Nicki, that is over a month’s salary for most of us millennials.

Fans who usually laud celebs for every single thing couldn’t hold themselves back from criticising Kiara for her ugly shoes. Some demanded she get a stylist, while others called her out for trying to imitate the Kardashian sisters and impersonating Westerners.

Well, it is her personal choice, so she can wear what she likes, but for us, we think Nicki Minaj pulled the shoes off better than Kiara.

Who do you think wore it better, and do you think these shoes are worth the price Kiara paid?

