Alia Bhatt’s printed white kurta is quite affordable at Rs 999. Get the look

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 14:39 IST

Alia Bhatt has been making waves, be it her movie choices, acting chops, her humble responses to criticism, her personal life, her fitness routine and even her fashion choices. Alia, who was lauded for her performance opposite Ranveer Singh in Gully Boy, has gone the minimal way when it comes to her fashion choices. Simple dresses, both Indian and western, with little to no make-up form a part of her daily casual wardrobe, while a more clean, subtle approach is taken for her red carpet looks. For her red carpets, Alia usually goes for a dewy look and sticks to subtle colour palettes too. But it is her street style that we absolutely love, from her casual Zara dresses to her affordable Indian wear, Alia Bhatt really knows how to make simplicity look stunning.

We recently spotted Alia in a printed white and red kurta-style dress that she wore, and the price is super affordable. The dress by brand Label Suits was originally priced at Rs 3,700 but is now at an affordable Rs 999. In fact, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sara Ali Khan have also worn kurtas by the brand. Alia wore the simple, yet gorgeous kurta with kajal, a low bun and dangling earrings, and you can actually still buy it!

On the professional front, Alia is ready to make waves with her upcoming movie Brahmastra along with beau Ranbir Kapoor. Brahmastra is the first film that Alia and Ranbir will be doing together. The two will be seen as Shiva and Isha, respectively, in Brahmastra. The two were recently filming in Himachal Pradesh along with Amitabh Bachchan, who plays a pivotal role in the film. Actor Mouni Roy is the antagonist and is the first in a planned fantasy trilogy. Ever since making their relationship official, Ranbir and Alia have been seen together in multiple advertisement and brand promotions but this is the first time they will share space on the big screen.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter