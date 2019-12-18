e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 18, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019
Home / Fashion and Trends / Neena Gupta stuns in a co-ord jacket paired with short skirt and borrowed shoes from daughter Masaba

Neena Gupta stuns in a co-ord jacket paired with short skirt and borrowed shoes from daughter Masaba

While most believe that donning new trends or experimenting with one’s fashion choices is something for the young, Neena Gupta seems to be defying all such believes and myths.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Dec 18, 2019 13:21 IST
Neharika Prakash
Neharika Prakash
Hindustan Times, Delhi
The actor will be next seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.
The actor will be next seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. (Instagram/NeenaGupta)
         

Most believe that donning new trends or experimenting with one’s fashion choices is something for the young, but here is actor Neena Gupta who seems to be defying all such beliefs and myths while rocking in all her attires like a pro. She is one lady who can give any twenty-year-old a run for their money. Though in most of her movies she is seen playing the role of a typical Indian mother who during winters wears monochrome sweaters over suits and sarees, she compensates for that in the looks she chooses for other occasions.

The Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor chooses from a wide variety of dresses and never bores us with her clothing choices. In her latest Instagram post, Gupta is seen wearing a floral jacket and is looking beautiful as ever. She wore a floral jacket over a frock along with sneakers.

 

Not just this time, Neena Gupta posted another photo a while ago on Superstar Rajnikanth’s birthday where she is seen sitting beside the actor. She was wearing a denim jacket.

 

In an airport look of hers, we saw her wearing a blue blazer over a classic white shirt and wide-legged jeans.

 

View this post on Instagram

Love slow mo feels like flying

A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

Not just jackets, Neena looks chic in hoodies as well. In this post with the scenic beauty of mountains in the background Neena is seen wearing a multicoloured hoodie.

 

Winters are on and layering is obvious. While most find it to be a baffling job, Neena Gupta surely emerges as the much necessary inspiration for us.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
SC refuses to stop citizenship law, sends notice to Centre on 60 petitions
SC refuses to stop citizenship law, sends notice to Centre on 60 petitions
‘Trying to delay inevitable’: Centre to SC on Delhi gang-rape convict plea
‘Trying to delay inevitable’: Centre to SC on Delhi gang-rape convict plea
Mamata is back to the streets over the citizenship law. Here is her plan
Mamata is back to the streets over the citizenship law. Here is her plan
Dissatisfaction brewing, but UP BJP confident of handling it
Dissatisfaction brewing, but UP BJP confident of handling it
The rise of online shopping: Department stores are permanent exhibitions
The rise of online shopping: Department stores are permanent exhibitions
Virat Kohli 56 runs away from going past SA legend Jacques Kallis
Virat Kohli 56 runs away from going past SA legend Jacques Kallis
Death sentence puts Pervez Musharraf’s legacy over India-Pak ties in focus
Death sentence puts Pervez Musharraf’s legacy over India-Pak ties in focus
Health Wise: How can I prevent allergies?
Health Wise: How can I prevent allergies?
trending topics
Amit Shahcitizenship lawRahul GandhiKSP answer keys 2019Jaipur serial bomb blasts caseUPPSC 2019 answer keyShriram LagooBollywood CopsDelhi Temperature

don't miss

latest news

india news

Fashion and Trends