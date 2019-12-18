Neena Gupta stuns in a co-ord jacket paired with short skirt and borrowed shoes from daughter Masaba

Most believe that donning new trends or experimenting with one’s fashion choices is something for the young, but here is actor Neena Gupta who seems to be defying all such beliefs and myths while rocking in all her attires like a pro. She is one lady who can give any twenty-year-old a run for their money. Though in most of her movies she is seen playing the role of a typical Indian mother who during winters wears monochrome sweaters over suits and sarees, she compensates for that in the looks she chooses for other occasions.

The Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor chooses from a wide variety of dresses and never bores us with her clothing choices. In her latest Instagram post, Gupta is seen wearing a floral jacket and is looking beautiful as ever. She wore a floral jacket over a frock along with sneakers.

Not just this time, Neena Gupta posted another photo a while ago on Superstar Rajnikanth’s birthday where she is seen sitting beside the actor. She was wearing a denim jacket.

In an airport look of hers, we saw her wearing a blue blazer over a classic white shirt and wide-legged jeans.

Not just jackets, Neena looks chic in hoodies as well. In this post with the scenic beauty of mountains in the background Neena is seen wearing a multicoloured hoodie.

Winters are on and layering is obvious. While most find it to be a baffling job, Neena Gupta surely emerges as the much necessary inspiration for us.

