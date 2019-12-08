Neena Gupta’s ‘frock ka shock’ picture is winning the Internet, setting style goals

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Dec 08, 2019 15:37 IST

Neena Gupta is not only a well known face in theatre, television and films for her powerhouse performances, but also a complete diva, and her incredible wit and sense of humour are enviable. The 60-year-old actor who seems to be getting younger and more stylish every year, keeps giving us style inspiration with every picture of hers that surfaces. And currently the actor gave us a shock, when she posted a picture of herself, and while her attire was comfy and fun, it was the caption, like plenty others she puts up with her posts, that had us rolling with laughter.

While it is usually Neena’s saree looks, mostly by daughter Masaba Gupta brand, that blow us over, the Badhaai Ho actor also sports some funky casual attires balancing her glam traditional looks.

In her most recent post, Neena posted a picture of herself in a white frock with yellow print over it, and captioned it, “Frock ka shock. Picture taken by the Gajraj sir.”

She was referring to her Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan co-star Gajraj Rao, for which she is currently shooting. The film also stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Sunita Rajwar and Maanvi Gagroo.

The stunning actor wore the pastel printed mini dress that showed off her toned legs with a white T-shirt underneath and black cycling shorts, she wore white espadrilles, might we say very chic and comfy choice, her face was bare and her thick hair was swept to one side. She wore large hoops to complete her look.

Neena gives style goals to young and mature people alike, her confidence while wearing a mini dress or a sexy saree is such that inspires everyone, in fact people on the Internet often laud her confidence, and share how she inspires people all around to be more body positive. Her ‘frock ka shock’ picture also received a lot of love, and many fans re-shared it expressing how Neena Gupta inspires them.

Neena will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s film Sooryavanshi which also stars Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar, and also in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga which stars Kangana Ranut and Jassie Gill.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter