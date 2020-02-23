News updates from Hindustan Times | Ahead of Trump’s visit, airlines asks flyers to reach Ahmedabad airport early and all the latest news

india

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 17:15 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at this hour. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Ahead of Trump’s visit, airlines asks flyers to reach Ahmedabad airport early

Vistara, IndiGo and SpiceJet have an issued an advisory to passengers to reach the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport ahead of time as they expect traffic congestion from 8am to 4pm on Monday, according to the news agency. Read more

Hurt at being labelled Pakistanis, Shaheen Bagh protesters tell SC

The affidavit listed the concerns and the views of the women who reaffirmed that they are proud citizens of the country and conveyed their anguish at being labeled as anti-national and Pakistanis. Read more

Tharoor takes a wordy jibe at Ahmedabad wall built for Trump visit

Tharoor was the latest to take a jibe at authorities who have been deflecting criticism over the wall, saying the decision to construct the boundary wall and Trump’s visit are not connected. Read more

‘It’s an honour’: PM Modi tweets ahead of Donald Trump’s India visit

The United States president, First Lady Melania Trump and a high-level delegation will fly into the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad before noon on Monday. Read more

India’s first coronavirus patient vows to serve Kerala for saving her life

Perusing her medical studies in China, she picked up the virus at its epicenter in Wuhan, but never lost hope and was sure of bouncing back. Winning the battle against a deadly enemy has made her more resolute and positive.Read more

Jabra Elite 75t review: The best wireless earbuds for its price

Jabra’s Elite 75t wireless earbuds turned out to be pretty impressive. Here’s our review on why these earbuds are a value for money. Read more

Malaika Arora looks like a ‘proper patola’ in this Sangeeta Kilachand sari

Malaika was looking gorgeous in the authentic, vintage patan patola saree adorned with intricate marodi embroidery as she walked the red carpet at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival.Read more

Sonam Kapoor confirms dad Anil Kapoor has discussed Mr India announcement with brother Boney Kapoor: ‘We are all still very confused’

Sonam Kapoor on Sunday confirmed that her father, Anil Kapoor, has discussed the sudden announcement of a planned Mr India trilogy with brother Boney Kapoor, the producer. Read more

India vs New Zealand: 9 innings, 201 runs, one 50 - Virat Kohli’s lean patch dents India’s prospects

His 123 in Perth 2018 still remains his best effort in away Tests in the last 2 years - in the 7 Tests since the England tour, the Indian captain has scored 439 runs at an average of 33 which includes one hundred and 3 fifties. Read more