Malaika Arora looks like a ‘proper patola’ in this Sangeeta Kilachand sari

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 16:15 IST

Malaika Arora is an absolute stunner and has been setting style and fitness goals for us all since the 90s. The 46-year-old hottie does not look her age at all and is always seen working out or posting yoga poses on her Instagram, and of late she has been gracing us with some seriously stylish photoshoots and outfits. The Bollywood diva was recently spotted at a film festival looking stunning in a beautiful sari by designer Sangeeta Kilachand. Malaika was looking gorgeous in the authentic, vintage patan patola saree adorned with intricate marodi embroidery as she walked the red carpet at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival. Sangeeta is popular for bringing stories to life with her revivalist collections. Malaika paired a full-sleeved close-necked black crop top with her intricate saree, and it was perfect as the saree was the show-stealer.

Malaika’s stylist Maneka Harisinghani really knows how to dress Malaika, and opted for a neat tight bun with flowers adorning it, she paired tribal jewellery from Apala by Sumit. Malaika looked resplendent.

Malaika posted the picture with lyrics to her beau Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra’s popular song, Proper Patola, “Proper Patola nakhara swag..... (couldn’t resist )”

Malaika’s friend and filmmaker Karan Johar wrote a comment on her picture, which read, “This new found traditional look is for........???” While choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan also joined Karan in commenting and wrote, “I insist u wear this everyday..”

Malaika later posted another photo from the night when she was awarded the Fitness Icon of the Year award, she wrote, “Thank you Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards for bestowing me with this honour. It is an absolute privilege having received such recognition along side our industry stalwarts. It’s acknowledgement like this that encourages me and my fellow recipients to strive harder and further in our respective fields.”

