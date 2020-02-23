Exercising in gyms with machines doesn’t work for me: Milind Soman shares his fitness secrets

more-lifestyle

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 15:46 IST

It’s an understatement to say that Milind Soman is a fitness inspiration for all. At 54, the actor is pushing people to stay fit, in whatever surroundings they live in.

“Physical training and fitness challenges, like running a marathon, have a positive impact on our mind. As soon as you begin to exercise, there is a change in the mindset. We just need to create a regular habit and the results will surprise you. Good habits result in better concentration, mindfulness and clarity of thought and purpose,” says the actor.

Unlike many fitness experts, Milind swears by maintaining a healthy body by staying out. “Exercising in gyms with machines doesn’t work for me. I’m more of an outdoor person, so for me, it is more of trekking, and endurance sports like running and swimming. It’s not how far you can run or how much you can lift,” he says, explaining his fitness routine, which doesn’t sound like a regime.

0670093572

Fitness Regime

Milind says,“I sit as little as possible. I never take the lift. Road running for me is fun and a priority, and I find time for it wherever I am. I run as often as I can; for as long as I can. Strength training for me consists of pull-ups whenever I see a bar or a three-minute circuit at home of planks.”

Milind prefers to exercise outdoors even in a city, as it gives him a feeling of revitalisation and positive engagement, clarity and calmness of thought. He says,“Short term goals like running a marathon or finishing Ironman are great, but the ability to deal with life or the positive goals that you’ve chosen for yourself, determine how fit you are. For me, the focus has always been on training my mind. A healthy lifestyle and regular endurance challenges have helped me to live my life the way I want to.”

B07VQ7PTQX

Diet Pattern

Food habits, too, have changed for the actor-model, who admits he had to let go of his favourite food items. “I’ve become more aware of the food I consume, and the discipline to choose has come automatically. At one time, I used to be addicted to chocolate, but choosing right became an unconscious habit, and I lost the taste for it,” he says, adding that one should be careful with their diet plans.

Milind’s diet secrets

“On the whole, my idea of healthy eating is to opt for light, easily digestible foods that keep me energetic. My diet, if it can be called that, is based on concepts of less refined, less processed and less packaged, and a choice of food that my body and mind are comfortable with. Sometimes even traditional foods can be difficult to digest,” he adds.

Sharing what he eats all day, the actor says, “I always start my day by having a handful of almonds along with a glass of lukewarm water. Almonds keep me energised as it’s a smart snack with the right balance of nutrients. For breakfast, I eat a lot of fruits, may be a whole papaya, half a watermelon, some bananas and whatever else is in season. This is followed by some rice, wheat or ragi porridge with jaggery, or sometimes an omelette. For lunch I usually have dal khichdi with lots of vegetables, beans, peas, pumpkin (a mix of whatever is available in the local vegetable market). Sometimes I add sweet potatoes to it. Besides being delicious, I am told that khichdi also increases the release of satiety hormones that help me feel fuller. For dinner, which is around 7.30pm, a light meal with salads and rice with dal and vegetables works for me.”

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter