Denim’s ornate redux
Resort 2020 sees a strong nod to the upcycled textile.fashion-and-trends Updated: Feb 21, 2020 17:51 IST
It’s been raining denim pieces on the runway though in an appliqued and embroidered format. While designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla showcased multiple denim ensembles in their recently-showcased Mard line, Pankaj and Nidhi too toyed with the textile with iridescent embellishments offsetting dark indigo.
“Much like a mul kurta pyjama, denim is an eternal classic, a staple or essential every wardrobe. It’s appeal is timeless. We have played with silhouettes like shirts, jackets and coats with patchwork logos in sequins, embroidered details, strips and flaps. We have paired these with unusual bottoms too. The cotton men’s gharara inspired bell bottom pants for example. It’s about getting loose with the style and the self, putting the personality and individuality into denim, shining your light and your whimsy through your attire,” says designer Sandeep Khosla.
On one hand, designer Rohit Bal presented a collection of embroidered denims with placement oriented pop accents, designer Anjali Patel Mehta of label Verandah layered her resort wear with sustainable denim separates.
“Couture denim is having a moment right now as there’s so much of value addition one could do to it. Also, it lasts the test of times and make it your own. This season I used upcycled denims with surface texturing and applique,” says Anjali, who also showcased mini denim bags and cross body pouches ideal for outings like Coachella or beach holidays.
Stylist Akshay Tyagi hails denim as the ideal pick for summer. “It radiates a casual chic vibe. Denim in its upcycled format presented with sparkle is a calssic, fail-safe,” says Akshay.