Denim’s ornate redux 

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 17:51 IST

It’s been raining denim pieces on the runway though in an appliqued and embroidered format. While designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla showcased multiple denim ensembles in their recently-showcased Mard line, Pankaj and Nidhi too toyed with the textile with iridescent embellishments offsetting dark indigo.

A couture denim ensemble from Mard by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

“Much like a mul kurta pyjama, denim is an eternal classic, a staple or essential every wardrobe. It’s appeal is timeless. We have played with silhouettes like shirts, jackets and coats with patchwork logos in sequins, embroidered details, strips and flaps. We have paired these with unusual bottoms too. The cotton men’s gharara inspired bell bottom pants for example. It’s about getting loose with the style and the self, putting the personality and individuality into denim, shining your light and your whimsy through your attire,” says designer Sandeep Khosla.

A resort embellished denim ensemble from Verandah by Anjali.

On one hand, designer Rohit Bal presented a collection of embroidered denims with placement oriented pop accents, designer Anjali Patel Mehta of label Verandah layered her resort wear with sustainable denim separates.

Marie Antoinette inspired denim Fall Winter 2020 looks from Moschino by Jeremy Scott. ( Instagram: jeremyscott )

“Couture denim is having a moment right now as there’s so much of value addition one could do to it. Also, it lasts the test of times and make it your own. This season I used upcycled denims with surface texturing and applique,” says Anjali, who also showcased mini denim bags and cross body pouches ideal for outings like Coachella or beach holidays.

A denim ensemble from Pankaj & Nidhi. ( FS Images / Lakme Fashion Week / )

Stylist Akshay Tyagi hails denim as the ideal pick for summer. “It radiates a casual chic vibe. Denim in its upcycled format presented with sparkle is a calssic, fail-safe,” says Akshay.