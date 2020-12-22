News updates from Hindustan Times: Air India waives penalty for rescheduling UK, Oman, Saudi Arabia flights and all the latest news

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 16:58 IST

Air India waives penalties for rescheduling bookings to UK, Oman, and Saudi Arabia till Dec 31

National carrier Air India on Tuesday announced one-time free rescheduling of tickets for passengers travelling from the United Kingdom, Oman and Saudi Arabia after the government’s decision to stop air travel in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. Read more

Mumbai: Temperature drops to 16 degrees Celsius as winter arrives

The mercury plunged to 16 degrees Celsius, the season’s lowest, in Mumbai on Tuesday morning, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Read more

India’s active Covid-19 caseload falls below 3-lakh mark, slumps to lowest in 163 days

India crossed an important milestone in the fight against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), with the country’s active caseload falling below the three lakh-mark. Read more

India vs Australia: ‘Not only have to save the match but win it’, Murali Kartik points out the challenges for Rahane in Kohli’s absence

The ongoing Test series Down Under is going to take an interesting turn as team India will play the rest of the games without Virat Kohli. As per certain reports, the Indian captain left Australia on Tuesday and handed over the leadership responsibilities to his deputy – Ajinkya Rahane. Read more

Rakul Preet Singh tests positive for Covid-19, says she has quarantined herself

Actor Rakul Preet Singh has tested positive for the coronavirus. Sharing the news on Instagram, she wrote, “I’d like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have quarantined myself. Read more

Aayush Sharma’s body transformation, from lean frame in Loveyatri to ripped body in Salman Khan’s Antim

Ever since the teaser of Salman Khan’s Antim: The Final Truth dropped on Monday, Bollywood buffs have been swooning over Aayush Sharma’s chiselled body and we don’t blame them. Read more

Christmas in a cup: Video of chocolate bomb dissolving in milk may make your mouth water

If you’re looking for some warmth and comfort in this chilly weather then this Reddit video may just be perfect for you. The clip, showing a chocolate bomb in a cup is the exact kind of comfort in a cup that one needs when the temperature goes down. Read more

Protests at Amritsar airport over re-testing of passengers from UK

Passengers arriving from the UK had to undergo Covid-19 test at the Amritsar airport. They were seen waiting in a long queue at the airport to get themselves tested. Watch here