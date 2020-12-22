Aayush Sharma’s body transformation, from lean frame in Loveyatri to ripped body in Salman Khan’s Antim

fitness

Ever since the teaser of Salman Khan’s Antim: The Final Truth dropped on Monday, Bollywood buffs have been swooning over Aayush Sharma’s chiselled body and we don’t blame them. Essaying the role of a deadly and dreaded gangster, Aayush looks like Salman’s worthy opponent courtesy his ripped physique that he has rigorously worked on in the past one year.

From playing a Gujju Romeo with a lean bod in his Bollywood debut Loveyatri to essaying the bulked up gangster’s role in Antim, Aayush’s body transformation with 15 kgs gain is inspiration for all the fans and fitness enthusiasts out there. The father of two began shooting for the Mahesh Manjrekar-directorial last month in Pune but it was him packing a punch on Salman in his bulked up and imposing form that raked up a storm and put him directly under the limelight.

However, Aayush’s dramatic transformation is no secret as the actor has been regularly sharing updates from the gym while robustly working to set new fitness goals every now and then. The actor maintained a fit body even during the days of Loveyatri and was even seen flaunting his six-packs but it was only in the past year that he started muscle gaining and chopped off his locks to opt for a badass Look.

What followed were months of bodybuilding and muscle gaining at the gym and Aayush soon gained 15 kgs over the course of one year. Aayush never missed a chance to update fans on social media about his progress as he trained for the new role.

The dream of 100kg deadlifts finally became a reality for him in February 2019 and then there was no looking back. The man with renewed fitness goals started featuring on magazine covers as his body transformations became the talk of the town.

In one of the posts, Aayush credited his fitness trainer Rajendra Dhole for working on his ripped physique. Aayush shared, “It’s been a Long Long Journey .. it has taken me 1 year to gain 12 Kg’s of lean muscle. A big Thank you to @rajendradhole for being 100% dedicated towards achieving this goal (sic).”

A source revealed to Filmfare,“Antim required Aayush to undergo rigorous training in order to gain weight and sport a bulked up build. He began the prep almost a year ago since we were supposed to start shooting in March, however, it got delayed due to the pandemic. In all these months, with regular training, Aayush has gained over 15 kgs for the character and will continue to keep training as we need to maintain the look throughout the film.”

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma in a still from Antim ( Twitter/RehanRja123 )

Aayush Sharma’s body transformation in the remake of the hit Marathi film Mulshi Pattern (2018) is truly aspirational. From playing the boy-next-door character in Loveyatri to flaunting toned abs and chiselled look in Antim: The Final Truth, Aayush has already grabbed wide appreciation before his upcoming movie drops in August next year.

