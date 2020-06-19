News updates from Hindustan Times: Amid Covid-19 outbreak, voting for 20 Rajya Sabha seats across 8 states to be held today and all the latest news

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 08:51 IST

In 1st major poll amid Covid-19, voting for 20 Rajya Sabha seats today

Elections to 20 vacant Rajya Sabha seats will be held on Friday amid fears of poaching that have prompted political parties to move their lawmakers to hotels and resorts in some states. Read more

India’s UNSC election: Govt slams Pakistan for misusing international fora

India hit out at Pakistan after the election to the UN Security Council. Pakistan reportedly did not vote for India in the UNSC election. Pakistan’s move was in vain; India got 184 votes against the minimum requirement of 128. Read more

Nitin Gadkari underlines need to produce EV parts locally, not depend on China

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said India should no longer depend on China and instead focus on research and innovation to ramp up domestic manufacturing. Read more

Chaman Bahaar movie review: Jitendra Kumar plays Kabir Singh on a budget, in an equally bad film

It’s unusual for a film to open with a deleted scene. It is even more unusual for it to be based on a wildly inappropriate premise that unfolds without a hint of irony, but somehow, Chaman Bahaar manages to do both. Read more

World Music Day: Top smart speakers that you can buy

World Music Day is right around the corner. The day that is dedicated to music, artists and music lovers is celebrated on June 21 every year. Read more

International Yoga Day 2020: Quotes, images, Facebook and WhatsApp Status

Over the past many years, Yoga has become a popular form of exercise around the world especially since it not only exercises the body, but also the mind. Read more

Stunning Karim Benzema strike crowns Real Madrid win over Valencia

Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema scored one of the goals of the season as they beat Valencia 3-0 at home on Thursday to stay in touch with La Liga leaders Barcelona, but the visitors were left fuming after having a goal ruled out following a VAR review. Read more