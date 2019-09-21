News updates from Hindustan Times: Amit Panghal is first Indian male boxer to win silver at World Championships, ED attaches chimpanzees, marmosets and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 21:18 IST

Amit Panghal becomes first Indian male boxer to win World Championships Silver

Amit Panghal settled for silver medal at World Boxing Championships after he lost to Uzbekistan’s Shakhobidin Zoirov in the 52kg category final on Sunday. He became the first Indian male pugilist to win a silver metal in World Championships.

Bypolls to 15 seats in Karnataka on Oct 21 puts Cong-JD(S) rebels in a fix

The Election Commission put the disqualified former MLAs in Karnataka in a fix after it announced on Saturday that byelections to 15 of the 17 vacant seats in the state would be held on October 21.

After ‘Howdy, Modi’, Trump may restore preferential status to Indian exports

The United States and India are racing to negotiate a limited trade deal that US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi can sign at the United Nations General Assembly in New York at the end of September, people familiar with the talks said.

Jessica Lal case: Manu Sharma’s wife seeks his early release on grounds of ‘good conduct’

The wife of Manu Sharma, convicted of murder of model Jessica Lal in 1999, has appealed to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) that he should be released early due to his ‘good conduct’ all these years in Tihar jail.

ED attaches chimpanzees, marmosets under money laundering probe in Bengal

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached three chimpanzees and four marmosets as part of a money laundering probe against a wildlife smuggler of West Bengal.

Get challans if caught without condoms, allege cab drivers in Delhi. Twitter reacts

In the recent edition of news-that-has-left-netizens-baffled, several cab drivers in Delhi claimed that it’s mandatory for them to carry condoms in their first-aid boxes.

Rude Travel by Vir Sanghvi: The good old days of air travel

It is hard now to imagine a time when air travel was glamorous. Crowded airports, rude immigration officers, passengers packed like sardines into narrow, metal tubes and inedible food are the images that come to mind when you think of modern air travel.

