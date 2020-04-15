News updates from Hindustan Times: As Trump threatens to cut funding for WHO, India says focus should remain on Covid-19 pandemic and all the latest news

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 16:58 IST

As Trump threatens to cut funding for WHO, India says focus should remain on Covid-19 pandemic

The Indian government on Wednesday reacted cautiously to US President Donald Trump’s decision to cut funding to the World Health Organisation (WHO), with people familiar with developments saying the world community’s focus should remain on the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more.

Bengal governor suggests central forces to enforce lockdown, triggers row

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar triggered a fresh controversy on Wednesday by suggesting the state government should look at calling in Central paramilitary forces to enforce the Covid-19-related lockdown.His tweet came in the wake of Kolkata Police and West Bengal Police taking additional steps to prevent crowds as people venture out of their homes to buy essential supplies. Read more.

These four cities together witness over 50% of coronavirus deaths in India

Maharashtra accounts for a massive chunk of the country’s coronavirus cases with over 3,000 cases followed by Delhi which has close 1,600 coronavirus cases. When it comes to Covid-19 fatalities, nearly half of the total 377 deaths in the country come from Maharashtra which has reported 178 Covid-19 deaths as per health ministry’s data.Read more.

Kerala’s luxury houseboats to function as Covid-19 wards

Kerala’s houseboats, a mascot of tourism in the state’s idyllic backwaters, are set to be converted into isolation wards to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic. Work is underway to create at least 2,000 isolation wards in houseboats, state public works department minister G Sudhakaran said on Wednesday. Read more.

UPSC meets to review exam and CSE interview dates amid lockdown, check details

With PM Narendra Modi extending the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus disease till May 3, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) held a meeting to review the situation. A notice regarding this meeting has been uploaded on the PIB’s official website. Read more.

IPL before T20 World Cup: VVS Laxman believes ‘it will set the tone’

The BCCI has suspended this season of the Indian Premier League until further notice due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent extension of the national lockdown. As per reports, the franchises have been informed about the decision. Read more.

Living in the times of social distancing: Why the hyper bored must revisit memories right now

The global pandemic has devalued our present and definitely our future. The idea of freedom, touch, work, leisure, sharing, caring and mattering has changed across the globe and how. Every piece of information is causing anxiety and everyday has become a fight to finish. Read more.

Gurugram: Not following social distancing is a cry for help in slums

In Gurugram slums, not following social distancing norms is a cry for help. People sit in large gatherings to gain attention of passersby or agencies. Sikanderpur, Nathupur and Chakkarpur are mostly inhabited by daily wage workers & house help. “The situation is very bad here. There is no provision of food, water and electricity,” said a resident. Women queue for water outside a local resident’s house which receives supply. Daily wage earners have been the worst affected by the nationwide lockdown. Watch here.