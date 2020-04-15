UPSC meets to review exam and CSE interview dates amid lockdown, check details

education

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 15:43 IST

With PM Narendra Modi extending the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus disease till May 3, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) held a meeting to review the situation. A notice regarding this meeting has been uploaded on the PIB’s official website.

As per the notification, the commission has decided to release the fresh dates for the civil service-2019 personality tests after May 3, 2020.

“Dates for the Civil Services-2020 (Prelim), Engineering Services (Main) and the Geologist Services (Main) Examinations had already been announced. Any rescheduling in these examinations, if necessitated by the evolving situation, will be notified on the website of the UPSC. Deferment notices have already been posted for the Combined Medical Services Examination, the Indian Economic Service and the Indian Statistical Service Examination 2020. Dates for the CAPF Exam 2020 will also be notified on the UPSC website. The National Defence Academy(NDA-I) Examination has already been postponed till further intimation,” reads the notice.

The commission has also said that the decision on the NDA-II examination will be uploaded on the scheduled date for its notification, i.e., June 10, 2020, on its official website. Any other deferment regarding the examinations, interview, and recruitment board will be promptly made available on the commission’s official website.

In cognizance of the financial crisis arising due to the pandemic, the chairman and members of the commission have also decided to voluntarily forego 30% of the basic pay for a period of one year, with effect from April 2020.

“In addition, all officers and staff members of the UPSC have volunteered one-day salary to the PM’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation Fund (PM CARES Fund),” reads the notice.