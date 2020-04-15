Kerala’s luxury houseboats to function as Covid-19 wards

india

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 15:12 IST

Kerala’s houseboats, a mascot of tourism in the state’s idyllic backwaters, are set to be converted into isolation wards to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

Work is underway to create at least 2,000 isolation wards in houseboats, state public works department minister G Sudhakaran said on Wednesday.

“Boat owners have agreed to the proposal of the district administration and these wards will be ready by April-end,” said Sudhakaran, who hails from Alappuzha district, which has 700 licenced houseboats.

Some of the double-decker boats have more than six bedrooms. Many film stars and business houses own houseboats in Kuttanad, often called the rice bowl of Kerala.

Kerala is expecting an influx of expatiates following reports that some West Asian countries plan to impose severe restrictions on countries that refuse to take back their citizens amid the Covid-19 crisis. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has issued a warning in this regard.

Almost one-third of the nearly three million Indians in the UAE are from Kerala, and the state is racing to prepare 200,000 hospital beds by the first week of May.

Kevin Rozario, general secretary of All Kerala Houseboat Owners and Operators Association, said: “We are happy to hand over our boats. Most of the boats are idle as there were no tourism activities in the last two months and we don’t see any revival in the coming months.

“By handing over our boats, we are joining the global fight against the virus. We see it as our duty and we will provide all help.”

Rozario said it will be easy to convert the houseboats as they have facilities similar to a full-fledged resort on land.

In case of an emergency, boats can be taken to secluded spots just like the railway coaches that have been converted into makeshift hospitals, health experts said.

During the 2018 floods, houseboats and fishermen played a stellar role by saving many marooned people. Alappuzha district collector M Anjana said work was on in full swing and all the boats will be anchored at the finishing point of the Nehru trophy boat race.

The Nehru trophy boat race, held every August, is a major tourist attraction of the Kerala. The state tourism department is helping the district administration in converting the houseboats.