News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 pm: BJP terrorising people to vote for them, says TMC and all the latest news

BJP provoking hatred in Bengal by communal speeches: TMC

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Firhad Hakim on Thursday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is provoking hatred in West Bengal by communal speeches, adding that they have requested the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take note of it. Read more

Rahul Dravid's hand in the rocking rookies

Not without spirit and belief could Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur, on their first Australian tour with the senior team, have together brought the hosts down at their citadel, the Gabba. Read more

Deepika Padukone's off-duty looks are all about neon colours and quirky prints

When it comes to slaying the casual fashion, no one does it better than Deepika Padukone. The Padmaavat actor is someone who has no difficulty owning a red carpet and at the same time, she can also turn the casual airport looks into her personal showstopper moment. Deepika has had many history-making sartorial moments in the fashion spectrum but it is her off-duty looks that has her fans always waiting in anticipation. Read more

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal plan to tie the knot at this resort in Alibaug, see pics of their wedding venue

Actor Varun Dhawan and fashion designer Natasha Dalal are all set to tie the knot on January 24 in Mumbai. It will be the next big Bollywood wedding, and as per various reports, the wedding venue is in Alibaug. Read more

Bernie Sanders wins Inauguration Day meme fest with his mittens. Seen them yet?

US Senator Bernie Sander has previously been a subject of funny memes on social media. On January 20, as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris took the oath as the 46th President and the 49th Vice-President of the US, Sanders again grabbed the attention of netizens with his outfit as well as socially-distanced demeanour. Read more

Watch: PM Modi, world leaders congratulate President Biden | Who said what

Joe Biden took oath as 46th President of the United States with Kamala Harris as vice-president. Wishes poured him from world leaders congratulating the new administration. Watch more