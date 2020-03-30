News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 PM: Coronavirus cases jump to 1071 in India, nearly 100 patients recover and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 12:56 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at 1 PM.

Coronavirus cases jump to 1071 in India, nearly 100 patients recover: A statewise tally

The number of coronavirus cases in the country is on a rapid rise. The Ministry of Health on Monday updated the national tally to 1,071. The figure includes 942 active cases, 99 cases of recoveries and 29 deaths. Read more

Coronavirus update: Chhattisgarh Congress legislator booked for violating prohibitory orders

Chhattisgarh police registered a case against a Congress legislator on Sunday in Bilaspur city for violating prohibitory orders during the lockdown to stop the spread of Covid-19 disease. Read more

Coronavirus positive, suspected patient who escaped from Indore hospital brought back

A Covid-19 patient and a person under observation, who allegedly escaped from a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Saturday night, were brought back on Sunday, a health department official said. Read more

Netanyahu aide diagnosed with coronavirus, unclear if Israeli PM affected

An aide to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Monday, but it was not immediately clear if the 70-year-old leader had been exposed or his work affected. Read more

No meetings, no window as IPL hopes fade

With the Covid-19 outbreak creating havoc by the day, it is highly unlikely that the Indian Premier League can be held this year. Read more

CLAT 2020 registration date extended due to Covid-19 pandemic

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Consortium of National Law Universities has extended the last date to apply for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020. A notice regarding this has been uploaded on its official website. Read more

Kartik Aaryan donates Rs 1 cr to PM-Cares fund, says ‘Whatever money I’ve earned, is only because of the people of India’

Joining the film fraternity in donating graciously for the PM-Cares fund, actor Kartik Aaryan has pledged a sum of Rs 1 crore to do his bit for the worst sufferers of the countywide lockdown. Read more

SpaceX is making hand sanitizers, face masks to combat coronavirus

SpaceX, the space research company owned by billionaire investor Elon Musk, is making its own hand sanitizers and building face masks in a bid to combat the coronavirus outbreak. Read more

Coronavirus outbreak: Shopkeepers nod to social distancing

The nationwide 21-day lockdown, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focuses on the importance of social distancing to combat Covid-19 pandemic. Read more