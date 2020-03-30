e-paper
CLAT 2020 registration date extended due to Covid-19 pandemic

The online registration process had started on January 1, 2020. The consortium has also postponed the exam dates for CLA 2020.

education Updated: Mar 30, 2020 11:53 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CLAT 2020 registration. (Screengrab)
In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Consortium of National Law Universities has extended the last date to apply for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020. A notice regarding this has been uploaded on its official website. As per the notification, the deadline for the online application has been extended from March 31 to April 25, 2020.

The online registration process had started on January 1, 2020. The consortium has also postponed the exam dates for CLAT 2020. Earlier, the CLAT 2020 exam was scheduled to be conducted on May 10, 2020, but now the date has been revised to May 24, 2020. The exam will be held in the afternoon shift, i.e from 2 to 5 pm, at various centres spread across the country.

“If candidates face any difficulty with the application process or the examination, they may reach us on email at clat@consortiumofnlus.ac.in, or on the phone at 080 47162020 (between 10:00 am to 05:00 pm on all working days),” reads the official notice.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

