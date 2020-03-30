Coronavirus positive, suspected patient who escaped from Indore hospital brought back

bhopal

A Covid-19 patient and a person under observation, who allegedly escaped from a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Saturday night, were brought back on Sunday, a health department official said.

The patient and the other person escaped from the government hospital in Indore on Saturday night on the pretext of taking a walk.

They were found at their relatives’ homes early on Sunday and brought back to the hospital with the help of police, said Indore’s chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr Praveen Jadiya.

The number of Covid-19 positive cases in Madhya Pradesh went up to 39 on Sunday from 34 a day earlier.

In Indore’s neighbouring district Ujjain, a teenager became the fourth member from his family to test positive for the coronavirus disease on Sunday. An elderly member in the family died in an Indore hospital some time ago.

The situation in Indore with the rising number of Covid-19 cases has alarmed the newly-formed BJP government in Madhya Pradesh, which has instructed the administration to take further strict measures to control the situation, said officials.

Out of the 39 positive cases reported from the state, 21 are from Indore alone. Thus, the district accounts for about 54% of the total positive cases of coronavirus as on Sunday.

As health experts expressed their concern over the situation in Indore and expressed fear it may go out of control if strict measures were not taken immediately, the state government shifted Lokesh Jatav, the collector, and Ruchivardhan Mishra, the deputy inspector general (DIG) of police, on Saturday.

While Jatav was replaced with Manish Singh who has been the commissioner of Indore Nagar Nigam, Mishra was replaced with Harinarayanchari Mishra who had earlier been DIG in the district.

Manish Singh in his first decision decided to isolate such localities where Covid-19 cases were found and screen all the residents in these localities, considering the lack of social distancing as one of the main reasons behind Indore becoming the hotspot of Covid-19.

An official said the district administration is taking over marriage gardens to detain those who violate lockdown restrictions to send out a strict message to people to maintain social distancing.

“There will be a complete lockdown for the next two to three days. However, chemists’ shops will remain open,” Singh said.