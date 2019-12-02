News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 pm: Day after post on future plans, Pankaja Munde removes BJP from Twitter bio and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 13:03 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Day after post on future plans, Pankaja Munde removes BJP from Twitter bio

BJP leader Pankaja Munde, who is upset post her defeat in assembly polls to her cousin and NCP legislator Dhananjay Munde, in a Facebook post on Sunday indicated that she would announce her future career plan on December 12. She has also removed BJP from her Twitter and Facebook profile. In the Facebook profile, she calls herself a public figure. Read more.

In Supreme Court, Centre’s push to review exclusion of SC, ST creamy layer

The Centre on Monday asked the Supreme Court to set up a larger bench to decide on the exclusion of creamy layer for reservation benefits to people from the scheduled caste and scheduled tribe communities. Read more.

Odisha student’s invite for ‘Nasa drone project’ turns out to be a con

About a month and a half after a 14-year-old boy in Odisha was feted over the reported selection of his project in a National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) contest, police registered a case of cybercrime against a juvenile for sending an email posing as the director of one of the US space agency’s divisions. Read more.

Uddhav Thackeray has an uphill task. A look at his 4 big challenges | Opinion

Now that Uddhav Thackeray led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government has won the trust vote, the focus will be on the new chief minister’s performance. It is time for Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to show what he can do. As he starts his tenure, challenges are staring at Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Read more.

David Warner’s wife quotes Mahatma Gandhi to praise triple centurion

Australia opener David Warner etched his name into history books as he struck a magnificent triple century against Pakistan in the second Test in Adelaide. Warner broke multiple records and set new ones during his unbeaten 335 in the pink ball Test. Read more.

Alia Bhatt inconsolable as she talks about sister Shaheen’s depression: ‘I feel guilty for not understanding as much as I should have’

Alia Bhatt played the perfect sibling to sister Shaheen Bhatt at We The Women event curated by Barkha Dutt in Mumbai on Sunday but broke down the moment she started talking about her. The actor had made it clear soon after her arrival on stage that if she cries, she will not stop. Read more.

Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar: Fashion hits and misses this week

This week Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani’s evolving style caught our eye. Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja were the usual suspects on our most stylish list, and while plenty failed to impress, there were a few who really dropped the ball. Read more.

Winter skin care tips: Here’s how you can get a natural glow this party season

The face is one of the most sensitive areas of the skin, which means we must take the right amount of care to avoid premature skin issues from occurring. Adopt these simple tips for naturally-glowing winter skin and stay prepared for the festive season and the upcoming party season. Read more.