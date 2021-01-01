News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 pm: DDA to launch housing scheme on January 2 and all the latest news

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 12:53 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

DDA to launch housing scheme tomorrow, most expensive flat to cost Rs 2 crore

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will on Saturday launch a housing scheme for the sale of 1,354 flats mostly in the High-Income Group (HIG)and Middle-Income Group (MIG) categories. Read more

‘2020 is gone, Covid-19 hasn’t’: A warning bell in Delhi CM’s New Year message

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, posted a video message on Friday wishing people on the New Year. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader also saluted the medical workforce for their contribution during the coronavirus pandemic as he warned people against laxity in 2021. Read more

‘Australians told me to get lost’: Sunil Gavaskar opens up on his infamous MCG walkout in 1981

The sight of Sunil Gavaskar urging his batting partner Chetan Chauhan to walk out off the field after being given out wrongly is etched in the minds of every Indian cricket fan. Read more

Khushi Kapoor in Rs 990 top and jeans shows why less is always more

It is the time of zoom calls and backyard photoshoots and Khushi Kapoor is telling us how to do it in style. The younger sister of Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor is someone that a lot of people look up to and take inspiration from her sartorial picks. Khushi’s wardrobe style has a girl-next-door vibe that everyone can relate to. Read more

Animal teaser: Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s action thriller about father and son, watch

The New Year began with the announcement of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. The film, speculated for a while now, also debuted its teaser with the announcement on December 31 night. Read more

Sony PS5 pre-order, launch dates finally announced after months of waiting

After months of waiting, Sony has finally given the good news to its PlayStation fans on day-1 of 2021. The Japanese tech firm has announced the release date of its PlayStation 5 (PS5) gaming console in the country. The new device will be launched in India on February 2nd, 2021. However, you can pre order it starting 12PM IST on January 12. Read more

What the pandemic year taught us about sports | Watch

Sports journalist Sharda Ugra and HT sports editor Rudraneil Sengupta talk about the strange experience of sporting disruptions through the pandemic. Watch more