‘2020 is gone, Covid-19 hasn’t’: A warning bell in Delhi CM’s New Year message

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other leaders such as Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda also extended their wishes.

india Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 10:40 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kite maker Jagmohan Kanojia flies his kite on New Year’s Eve, in Amritsar, Punjab.
Kite maker Jagmohan Kanojia flies his kite on New Year’s Eve, in Amritsar, Punjab. (Sameer Sehgal/Hindustan Times)
         

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, posted a video message on Friday wishing people on the New Year. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader also saluted the medical workforce for their contribution during the coronavirus pandemic as he warned people against laxity in 2021.

“2020 is gone, coronavirus hasn’t,” Kejriwal said in a video message. “The new year brings with it new hopes. May all of your stay happy, healthy and prosperous. Happy new year!” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with other leaders such as vice president Venkaiah Naidu and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda, also extended his wishes for the New Year.

PM Modi prayed for the spirit of ‘hope and wellness’ to prevail in the upcoming year. “Wishing you a happy 2021! May this year bring good health, joy and prosperity. May the spirit of hope and wellness prevail,” he tweeted.

“I convey my warm greetings and best wishes to all our citizens as we step into the New Year 2021. Let’s welcome the New Year with the spirit of hope as we bid goodbye to a year that has taught us many life lessons through one of the most disruptive pandemics in recent memory,” the vice president’s office tweeted.

BJP chief Nadda prayed for joy, prosperity and good health of everyone in the new year. “Wishing you all a very happy 2021! I pray that this year brings joy, prosperity and good health in everyone’s lives,” he tweeted.

