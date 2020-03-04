News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 pm: Escalation doesn’t always lead to war, says Army chief on Balakot strikes and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 13:02 IST

‘Escalation doesn’t always lead to war’: Army chief on Balakot strikes

Army chief General MM Naravane has said that India’s strike at terror launchpad across the border in Balakot showed that if one is skilful, escalation does not always lead to war. General Naravane was speaking at a seminar on land warfare on Tuesday. Read more.

8 missing MLAs in Madhya Pradesh put Kamal Nath govt in a fix; 4 are back, claims Cong

Amid high political drama, the Congress has accused BJP leaders of holding captive as many as eight MLAs, including Congress and independent lawmakers, at some undisclosed location either in Gurugram or some other place since Tuesday night. However, the four out of the eight MLAs have returned, claimed the Congress. Read more.

NASA releases photo of mysterious hole on Mars that could hold clue to life on Red Planet

Mars never ceases to push the boundaries of human imagination - one of the reasons why efforts to get a closer look of the Red Planet has been indefatigable. A photo of an unusual hole on the planet, which was discovered in 2011, was recently posted by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). Read more.

Bangladeshis living in West Bengal are Indian citizens, no need to apply for citizenship: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that people from Bangladesh who have been living in West Bengal and exercising their electoral rights in the state need not apply from fresh citizenship. Read more.

Panellist falls down from chair during live TV debate in Pakistan

A recent video from a live television debate has gone all sorts of viral on social media. It shows a panellist falling from his chair during the show and that has prompted hilarious reactions online. Watch here.

Tokyo Olympics, Euro 2020, Serie A: How Coronavirus outbreak has taken a toll on sporting events

The spread of coronavirus has sent the sporting world into frenzy with sports bodies and federations across countries having to work out a way to tackle the widespread panic. According to a recent report from news agency AFP, over 3100 people have died and over 90,000 have been infected by the COVID-19 virus in over 60 countries worldwide. Read more.

Happy birthday Khaled Hosseini: Interesting facts about the bestselling author of Kite Runner and more

Khaled Hosseini celebrates his birthday on March 4. Born in 1965 in Kabul, Hosseini moved to Paris with his family in 1976. Known for an emphatic tone that evokes emotions that tug at heartstrings, Hosseini’s stories dig deep into the human psyche and sing of love, loss, betrayal, and redemption. Read more.

Taarak Mehta actor says sorry after MNS threat for saying Hindi is language of Mumbai, creator says ‘I am an Indian’

Popular comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was at the centre of a controversy after one of its characters Champaklal said in an episode that Hindi was the language of Mumbai. This statement angered the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and they issued threats to the makers. Read more.