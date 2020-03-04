Panellist falls down from chair during live TV debate in Pakistan. Watch

it-s-viral

A recent video from a live television debate has gone all sorts of viral on social media. It shows a panellist falling from his chair during the show and that has prompted hilarious reactions online.

Shared by a Twitter user, the video shows four panellists engaged in a discussion. They are seen debating how Pakistan’s ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has performed till now. The party is led by Imran Khan, the present Prime Minister of the country.

A few seconds into the video, the panellist falls down, probably because his chair broke. The host, however, handles the situation skillfully and quickly calls for an advertisement break.

Take a look at the video which has now left people in splits.

Since being shared, the video has gathered over 61,000 views. Additionally, it has also garnered more than 600 likes and over 170 retweets. People dropped varied comments on the post. Some even wanted to know what unveiled after the host called for a break.

“What’s happened after the break,” wrote a Twitter user. “Itna bhaari baat bola k khursi be jawab de diya [He said such heavy words, even the chair broke]” commented another. “Break ke Baad break le Liya! [A break for break]” joked a third. “What happened to him?” asked a fourth. “Full marks to anchor,” wrote a fifth.

What do you think of the video?