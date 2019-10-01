News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 pm: In Rahul Gandhi’s ‘thank you’ to S Jaishankar, an attack on PM Modi and all the latest news at this hour

india

In Rahul Gandhi’s ‘thank you’ to S Jaishankar, an attack on PM Modi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday tweeted a “thank you” to external affairs minister S Jaishankar for clarifying PM Modi’s “Trump sarkar” remark. PM Modi during the ‘Howdy, Modi’ event in Houston, with president Trump by his side, told the Indian-Americans gathered there “ Abki baar Trump Sarkar”. Congress then reminded the PM that he was not a star candidate in the US polls. Read more here.

‘Don’t misinterpret’: Jaishankar on PM Modi’s ‘Trump sarkar’ remarks

The minister, who is on a three-day trip to Washington DC, strongly refuted the notion that PM Modi used the phrase to endorse Trump’s candidature for his 2020 re-election campaign. Addressing more than 50,000 Indian-Americans in Houston on September 22, with US president Trump standing next to him, Modi cheered for his ‘friend’ Trump and said ‘abki baar, Trump sarkar’. Read more here.

Govt plans rejig in personal tax slabs to boost spending

Government considering rationalising personal income tax rates in a move that will result in the increase of disposable incomes. This comes after the government slashed corporate tax rates to boost investment to make Indian industry more competitive — a decision well received across the spectrum. Read more here.

‘No force can shake China’, says Xi Jinping at Communist Party’s 70 yrs celebration

President Xi Jinping declared Tuesday that “no force” can shake China as he oversaw a huge military parade to celebrate 70 years of Communist Party rule. Xi, who wore the distinctive “Mao suit”, delivered a speech invoking the “Chinese dream” of national rejuvenation -- his grand vision of restoring the country to perceived past glory. Read more here.

Maruti, India’s largest carmaker, reports 24% dip in sales in September

The company had sold 1,62,290 units in September last year and its domestic sales declined by 26.7 per cent at 1,12,500 units last month as against 1,53,550 units in September 2018. Read more here.

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan transforms into Chulbul Pandey, will promote film in character. Watch

Actor Salman Khan has shared a special announcement about his upcoming film Dabangg 3. In a new video, Salman revealed that he would promote the film in character, as police inspector Chulbul Pandey. Read more here.

India vs South Africa: No place for Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha to keep wickets in first South Africa Test

India have dropped Rishabh Pant for the first Test match against South Africa as captain Virat Kohli confirmed that Wriddhiman Saha will indeed be playing his first match after a gap of 22 months. Read more here.

