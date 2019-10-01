Dabangg 3: Salman Khan transforms into Chulbul Pandey, will promote film in character. Watch

bollywood

Actor Salman Khan has shared a special announcement about his upcoming film Dabangg 3. In a new video, Salman revealed that he would promote the film in character, as police inspector Chulbul Pandey.

“Hello! My name is Chulbul Pandey. Nice to meet you! #Dabangg3WithChulbulPandey,” Salman wrote in his tweet. The video begins with close up shots of Chulbul’s police uniform, his name tag and the iconic moustache. “Kamaal karte ho Pandey Ji. Jab Chulbul Pandey se jude hain poore India ke emotions toh Salman Khan kyu karege Dabangg ke promotions? Picture humari, poster humara...toh promote bhi toh hum hi karege na? (What is this Pandey Ji. When entire India’s emotions are tied to Chulbul Pandey, why should Salman Khan be the one to promote the film. The film is mine, poster in mine then I should promote it as well),” he says in the video.

“Aaj se lekar 20 December tak, aur uske baad bhi, swagat toh karo humara (From today to December 20, and ever after that, welcome me),” he says and breaks into his trademark shimmy. Even the background song has been slightly altered to sing ‘Chulbul Dabangg Dabangg’.

Salman will reunite with Sonakshi Sinha in Dabangg 3 but he would also be seen with debutant Saiee Manjrekar. He says she has done a really good job in the film.

“She is really good that’s why she is in Dababgg 3, and her father (filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar) worked in first part of Dabangg. You know the strange thing that a few years back, we introduced Sonakshi (Sinha) in IIFA on a ramp and today, we introduce Saiee,” said Salman, while interacting with the media at the red carpet of IIFA Awards 2019. He was accompanied by Saiee at the event. Dabangg 3 is a prequel to Dabangg, which released in 2010.

Directed by Prabhudheva, Dabangg 3 is scheduled to hit the cinemas on December 20.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 12:34 IST