News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 pm: IUML challenges new citizenship law in Supreme Court, say it’s unconstitutional and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 12:59 IST

IUML challenges new citizenship law in Supreme Court, say it’s unconstitutional

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a Kerala party that has four lawmakers in Parliament, on Thursday challenged the contentious changes to the citizenship bill in the Supreme Court, arguing that the law was unconstitutional and should be struck down. Read more

US reprimanded Pak for misusing F-16s during aerial dogfight over J-K: Report

The US reprimanded Pakistan Air Force chief in August for misusing F-16 fighter jets by undermining their shared security platforms and infrastructures, a media report here has said, months after the Indian Air Force shot down an F-16 jet of Pakistan Air Force during an aerial combat over Kashmir. Read more

Volunteers from UK, US among 15 ready to become hangman for Dec 16 convicts

Over the last week, in the run-up to December 16 — the seventh anniversary of the horrific gang rape and murder of a 23-year-old physiotherapy student in Delhi — the prison officers have received 15 such letters, including two from outside India. Read more

4 men find Mumbai man using location on Instagram photo, gang-rape him

A 22-year-old man was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted by four men who were connected with him on a social media app, the police said on Wednesday. All four accused have been nabbed. Read more

Yuvraj Singh celebrates birthday, ICC leads way with special wish - Watch

Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh turned 38 today and the International Cricket Council led the way as wished poured in for the southpaw. The ICC on Thursday tweeted a video of Yuvraj’s six sixes off that over with a simple caption reading “Happy Birthday”. Read more

Vidya Balan announces Shakuntala Devi release date with a math problem. Can you solve it?

Vidya Balan will soon be seen as math wizard Shakuntala Devi aka ‘human computer’ in a biopic. The actor announced the release date of the film in a video posted on Instagram, but not before teasing fans with a math problem first. Read more

Deepika Padukone in a hot pink Sabyasachi gown and cape is a real stunner

Deepika Padukone’s love for bright colours such as red and pink that add to her entire enigma. After sporting all-black ensembles at the Star Screen Awards and the trailer launch of her upcoming film, Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone went for a contrast choice. She wore a Sabyasachi creation with statement earrings and multiple bracelets. Read more