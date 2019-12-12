e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 12, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 12, 2019
Home / Cricket

Yuvraj Singh celebrates birthday, ICC leads way with special wish - Watch

“A true champion and an inspiration to many, here’s wishing @YUVSTRONG12 a very happy birthday,” the Board of Control for Cricket in India tweeted.

cricket Updated: Dec 12, 2019 11:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Yuvraj Singh
Yuvraj Singh(Getty Images)
         

Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh turned 38 today and the International Cricket Council led the way as wished poured in for the southpaw. The ICC on Thursday tweeted a video of Yuvraj’s six sixes off that over with a simple caption reading “Happy Birthday”.

That over is still fresh in every cricket fan’s memory when the left-hander stamped himself all over the inaugural World T20 in 2007. He smoked Stuart Broad all over Durban and bagged six sixes in an over. India went on to win that match and then defeated Australia and Pakistan in the semi-final and final respectively to clinch the title.

 

“A true champion and an inspiration to many, here’s wishing @YUVSTRONG12 a very happy birthday,” the Board of Control for Cricket in India tweeted.

 

“Happy birthday Yuvi pa @YUVSTRONG12. Wishing you an incredible year ahead. May you always keep healthy & happy,” Suresh Raina tweeted.

 

“Always keep jumping in joy @YUVSTRONG12 paaji!” former India pacer RP Singh tweeted.

 

Gautam Gambhir too took to Twitter and hailed Yuvraj as India’s biggest match-winner.

 

tags
top news
Ex-SC judge to head inquiry panel into Telangana encounter, orders Supreme Court
Ex-SC judge to head inquiry panel into Telangana encounter, orders Supreme Court
Protests against CAB singe Assam, flights, trains suspended
Protests against CAB singe Assam, flights, trains suspended
IUML challenges new citizenship law in Supreme Court, say it’s unconstitutional
IUML challenges new citizenship law in Supreme Court, say it’s unconstitutional
US reprimanded Pak for misusing F-16s during aerial dogfight over J-K: Report
US reprimanded Pak for misusing F-16s during aerial dogfight over J-K: Report
Realme Buds Air’s new interesting feature confirmed ahead of Dec 17 launch
Realme Buds Air’s new interesting feature confirmed ahead of Dec 17 launch
Watch: Kohli’s animated reaction after smacking Kesrick Williams for 6
Watch: Kohli’s animated reaction after smacking Kesrick Williams for 6
Hope India won’t do something which affects our ties: Bangladesh on CAB
Hope India won’t do something which affects our ties: Bangladesh on CAB
Unacceptable that India isn’t in UN Security Council, says German ambassador
Unacceptable that India isn’t in UN Security Council, says German ambassador
trending topics
HTLS 2019Citizenship BillRajinikanthWBPSC Admit CardVirat KohliPriyanka ChopraAmitabh BachchanDecember 16 gang rape

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news