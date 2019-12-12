Yuvraj Singh celebrates birthday, ICC leads way with special wish - Watch

cricket

Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh turned 38 today and the International Cricket Council led the way as wished poured in for the southpaw. The ICC on Thursday tweeted a video of Yuvraj’s six sixes off that over with a simple caption reading “Happy Birthday”.

That over is still fresh in every cricket fan’s memory when the left-hander stamped himself all over the inaugural World T20 in 2007. He smoked Stuart Broad all over Durban and bagged six sixes in an over. India went on to win that match and then defeated Australia and Pakistan in the semi-final and final respectively to clinch the title.

“A true champion and an inspiration to many, here’s wishing @YUVSTRONG12 a very happy birthday,” the Board of Control for Cricket in India tweeted.

“Happy birthday Yuvi pa @YUVSTRONG12. Wishing you an incredible year ahead. May you always keep healthy & happy,” Suresh Raina tweeted.

“Always keep jumping in joy @YUVSTRONG12 paaji!” former India pacer RP Singh tweeted.

Gautam Gambhir too took to Twitter and hailed Yuvraj as India’s biggest match-winner.