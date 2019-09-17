News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 PM: Kolkata ex-top cop Rajeev Kumar seeks pre-arrest bail and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 13:04 IST

‘India hasn’t insisted on Zakir Naik’: Malaysian PM’s new stand after row

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who was seen to be reluctant to extradite controversial preacher Zakir Naik a few months back, on Tuesday claimed that India hadn’t really pressed its extradition request. The 94-year-old Malaysian PM also suggested that this could be because the preacher could be “troublesome for India” as well.

On the run from CBI, Kolkata ex-top cop Rajeev Kumar seeks pre-arrest bail

Former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar, who on Saturday ignored CBI summons in the Saradha ponzi case, has filed a petition before the Barasat district judge court on Tuesday morning seeking anticipatory bail against possible arrest.

Mamata Banerjee likely to meet PM Modi tomorrow, political circles abuzz

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday, people familiar with the matter said, setting political circles abuzz in West Bengal.

DRDO’s ‘Rustom-2’ drone crashes in farm in Karnataka’s Chitradurga

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the Defence Research and Development Organisation crashed during a trial at Karnataka’s Chitradurga district on Tuesday.

VIDEO | On The Record | Kumari Selja: Congress’ new Haryana boss on Sonia’s return

On this week’s On The Record, Congress leader Kumari Selja speaks to Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury. Selja was recently appointed the chief of Congress’ unit in Haryana, a state going to polls later this year.

India vs South Africa: India’s predicted XI for 2nd T20I - Opening combination could be tweaked

After the first T20I was washed out in Dharamsala, the action now shifts to Mohali for the second T20I and for Virat Kohli, this is an opportunity to try out new combinations. He has already said that the younger players coming into the side will have to take advantage of the limited opportunities they will be getting in the near future as the team builds for the T20 World Cup.

Angad Bedi finally addresses breaking up with Nora Fatehi to marry Neha Dhupia

Bollywood actor Angad Bedi has finally opened up on breaking up with girlfriend Nora Fatehi and marrying wife Neha Dhupia soon afterwards last year. Talking to the ETimes, Angad says that Nora will find a ‘deserving partner’ soon.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 13:02 IST