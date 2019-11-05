News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 PM: Let us deliver our verdict, says SC on Congress request on Yediyurappa’s viral video and all the latest news at this hour

india

Let us deliver our verdict, says SC on Congress request on Yediyurappa’s viral video

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hold a fresh round of arguments on the leak of a video in which Karnataka chief minister, BS Yediyurappa, purportedly says that rebel legislators in the state were "kept in Mumbai under the watch" of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief, Amit Shah.

‘Our josh is low’: Delhi cops hold rare protest outside police headquarters

Dozens of police personnel marched to the Delhi police headquarters at ITO on Tuesday morning to protest their leadership's handling of recent instances of policemen being assaulted during clashes with lawyers since Saturday.

How Indrani Mukerjea came forward to testify against Chidambarams in INX Media money case

INX Media's jailed co-founder Indrani Mukerjea, the prime witness in the case against Congress politician P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram, wrote to then finance minister Arun Jaitley in July 2017, volunteering to testify against them, two top Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials familiar with the development said.

Smart elephant breaks electric fence like it’s no big deal, wins Twitter. Watch

Elephants are among the most intelligent beings in the animal kingdom. From time to time, humans get the essence of their intelligence in different clips shared by forest officers, rangers and people on safari trips. A recent video posted by Indian Forest Services officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter gives yet another example of just how smart this majestic animal can be.

Pushkar and Ajmer: The twin cities of devotion

The landscape of Rajasthan is similar to an impeccable tapestry of unforgettable images, created by a master painter or the lines of an enchanting verse created by a bard of the soil. The beauty of this state is immeasurable.

Virat Kohli Birthday Special: A look at Kohli’s 2008 U-19 teammates - Where are they now

When it comes to India skipper Virat Kohli's cricketing journey, the 2008 U-19 World Cup holds a special position as it was the tournament that started it all for the run-machine. Kohli led the team by example as India defeated South Africa by 12 runs (D/L Method) to clinch the title in Kuala Lumpur.

Panipat trailer: Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt are in a fight unto death for India. Watch video

After teasing fans with posters of the film, the first Panipat trailer featuring Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles has finally landed. Directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar, Panipat is a period film based on the third battle of Panipat.