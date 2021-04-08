News updates from Hindustan Times: ‘New tactic to write from jail’, says Raut on Vaze's letter and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘New tactic to write from jail’: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut on Sachin Vaze’s letter against Anil Parab

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday came out in support of Maharashtra’s transport minister Anil Parab, who has been accused in an extortion case by suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze, and termed the claims a political conspiracy. Read more

Priyanka Chaturvedi, Sharad Pawar react to Harsh Vardhan's 'political' statement on vaccines

A Centre versus Maharashtra war has ensued after Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday criticised the Maharashtra government and said the state government was trying to divert the attention from its mismanagement of the pandemic situation by creating an uproar over the shortage of Covid-19 vaccines. Read more

Amit Sadh goes off social media amid partial lockdown in Maharashtra: ‘Silly things I do will not heal or entertain’

Actor Amit Sadh is temporarily going off social media, amid the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India. As Maharashtra witnesses the highest number of cases in the country, the state government announced a weekend lockdown and night curfew during the weekdays, in addition to other restrictions. Read more

Shanaya Kapoor adds a bold touch to old Hollywood charm in monokini and ₹12k trench coat

Shanaya Kapoor is truly the face of Gen Z's fashion sense. The stunner's sartorial picks are the perfect combination of bold and beautiful with a little bit of chic and that is why people look up to her and take inspiration from whatever she steps out in. The fact that she is the younger cousin of Sonam, Rhea and Janhvi Kapoor just means that an impeccable fashion sense is in her genes and the way she adds her own touch to it is just cherry on top. Read more

Sakshi-slayer Sonam ready for Tokyo Olympics qualifier

Ajmer Malik recalls the moment last year when he told his trainee Sonam Malik that she has a big fight coming up – against Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik in the national selection trials for the Asian Championships. Read more

Hyundai Alcazar revealed; 1st set of images, engine, transmission details & more

Hyundai has officially released images and specification details its Alcazar, the latest SUV from the Korean company to join ranks with the likes of Tucson, Creta and Venue in the product portfolio for India. What sets the Alcazar apart from all other SUVs in the Hyundai India product portfolio is that it is its first foray into the three-row segment. Read more

Man’s bhangra routine after getting second dose of Covid vaccine is a must-watch

If you’re a regular on social media, you may have come across the feel-good videos shared by Gurdeep Pandher from Canada. Pandher grabbed the attention of netizens with his socially-distanced bhangra tutorials and recently, his dance in the middle of a frozen lake after getting the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Read more

Watch: PM Modi receives second dose of Covid vaccine; nurses share experience

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his second dose of Covid-19 vaccine at AIIMS on April 8. Nisha Sharma administered the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine to the prime minister. Watch more