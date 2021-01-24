News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 pm: Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi over fuel price hike and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Tremendous growth of ‘GDP’: Rahul Gandhi jabs PM Modi over fuel price hike

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the rising fuel prices in the country. "Modi ji has shown tremendous growth in 'GDP' i.e. gas-diesel-petrol prices! The public is plagued by inflation, Modi government is busy in tax collection," he tweeted in Hindi.

UFC 257: Dustin Poirier shocks the world, knocks out Conor McGregor in second round

Conor McGregor returned to the Octagon after more than a year. All the eyes were firmly on him as the world looked to see which McGregor turns up in Abu Dhabi. Is it the McGregor of old who was a knockout artist or the McGregor of the last few years who had lost his sheen in the fighting game?

Kirti Kulhari's tri-tiered midi, co-ords, deconstructed top amp up fashion game

There is certainly no stopping Kirti Kulhari as she nails one stellar performance after another on web series and Bollywood alike but while at it, the diva has been making it effortlessly glam which has left the fashionista in us inspired.

Swara Bhasker on living in an office in initial days in Mumbai: ''No society was ready to rent a house to 2 girls'

As theatres remain mostly shut through the coronavirus pandemic, Swara Bhasker had a successful stint on the OTT platform with release of one film and two web series on different streaming platforms. She has now kickstarted the new year with yet another web show, Aapke Kamrey Mein Koi Rahta Hai. The actor, however, is seen in a different avatar: as a ghost with cropped hair.

The Interview | Hardeep Puri: 'Old Parliament building will not be a museum'

In the first edition of The Interview, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri speaks to Kumkum Chadha on a host of issues, ranging from the Covid-19 pandemic, to the Central Vista project. Puri, who holds the Housing & Urban Affairs, and Civil Aviation portfolios, rejected the controversy surrounding privatisation of airports and Adani Group's bids. He also defended the government's decision to export Covid-19 vaccines.

Canadian company is looking for ‘candyologists’. Will pay employees to taste-test candies

Who wouldn't love to get paid to eat candies? And one Canadian company is actually going by that notion. Candy Funhouse is seeking full-time and part-time 'candyologists'. Yes, you read that right. This Ontario-based firm is looking to pay people to taste-test its candies.