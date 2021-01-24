UFC 257: Dustin Poirier shocks the world, knocks out Conor McGregor in second round
- It was the first time that McGregor lost a match by a technical knockout.
Conor McGregor returned to the Octagon after more than a year. All the eyes were firmly on him as the world looked to see which McGregor turns up in Abu Dhabi. Is it the McGregor of old who was a knockout artist or the McGregor of the last few years who had lost his sheen in the fighting game. It was the former who turned up as Poirier took the best shots from McGregor, soaked up the early pressure, and then turned the heat to knock out McGregor.
It was the first time that McGregor lost a match by a technical knockout. Poirier surprised McGregor early with his wrestling as he successfully landed a takedown on him. Wrestling is said to be McGregor's kryptonite but the Irishman transitioned well and stood up to land some more punches on Poirier.
However, Poirier was landing constant calf-kicks and it was hurting McGregor. As the match went to the second round, there was a limp in McGregor's movement.
Poirier changed the tempo in the second round and changed the narrative of the fight. It was him that was driving the fight now as he started landing punches. McGregor tried to check Poirier's kicks but it could not stop his punches.
At the halfway mark of the second round, Poirier upped the ante and landed a barrage of shots on McGregor. A right-handed hook was the one that knocked down Conor and it did not take long for referee Herb Dean to stop the fight.
Michael Chandler's UFC debut couldn't have gone any better. The American was fighting for the first time in the UFC and was facing a top lightweight in Dan Hooker. But Chandler showed why he is so highly regarded in the Mixed Martial Arts community in Yas Island. 'Iron' looked to be the one pressing the action as Hooker tried to maintain distance.
However, Chandler landed a left punch that landed flush on Hooker's chin. The Kiwi fell down quickly and Chandler pounced on the moment started adding the finishing touches. Hooker ducked as Chandler continued to land punches on his head. Referee Marc Goddard had seen enough and stopped the fight as Chandler put all the lightweights on notice.
He gave a passionate promo where he fired warning shots at Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor and current UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 test positive for COVID-19 in Australian Open qualifying
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sandgren allowed to board Australian Open flight despite positive test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man United and Liverpool to meet in 4th round of FA Cup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Isner says he'll skip Australian Open because of COVID-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Ham squeeze past non-league Stockport 1-0 in FA Cup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India shuttlers look to shake off pandemic blues
- PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth are among players who will feature in the three-leg Asia Series.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kenin and Svitolina lose in Abu Dhabi Open quarterfinals
- Kenin lost to ninth-seeded Maria Sakkari 2-6, 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. Svitolina lost to unseeded Russian Veronika Kudermetova 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Back from injury, Neymar resumes training with PSG
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wrestling nationals: Sandeep emerges surprise champion in 74kg; Narsingh loses
- Narsingh Pancham Yadav, returning to action after four years of doping suspension, had a very good start as he defeated young Gaurav Baliyan, the defending champion, without breaking much sweat (10-0), but lost a close bout to Dhankar (4-3) in the next round.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SAI takes steps to ensure no drop in intensity of athletes returning to training
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhullar, Sharma miss out on weekend action in Abu Dhabi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UFC chief thinks Khabib Nurmagomedov could return: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lahiri off to a fine start at tougher Stadium Course at The American Express
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EXCLUSIVE | I think that might go the distance: Hooker on Poirier vs McGregor
- The lightweight division will see another exciting match-up as Kiwi fighter Dan Hooker (20-9) faces former Bellator champion Michael Chandler (21-5).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lahiri set for Amex golf in California on PGA Tour
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox