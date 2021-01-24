UFC 257: Dustin Poirier shocks the world, knocks out Conor McGregor in second round

Conor McGregor returned to the Octagon after more than a year. All the eyes were firmly on him as the world looked to see which McGregor turns up in Abu Dhabi. Is it the McGregor of old who was a knockout artist or the McGregor of the last few years who had lost his sheen in the fighting game. It was the former who turned up as Poirier took the best shots from McGregor, soaked up the early pressure, and then turned the heat to knock out McGregor.

It was the first time that McGregor lost a match by a technical knockout. Poirier surprised McGregor early with his wrestling as he successfully landed a takedown on him. Wrestling is said to be McGregor's kryptonite but the Irishman transitioned well and stood up to land some more punches on Poirier.

However, Poirier was landing constant calf-kicks and it was hurting McGregor. As the match went to the second round, there was a limp in McGregor's movement.

Poirier changed the tempo in the second round and changed the narrative of the fight. It was him that was driving the fight now as he started landing punches. McGregor tried to check Poirier's kicks but it could not stop his punches.

At the halfway mark of the second round, Poirier upped the ante and landed a barrage of shots on McGregor. A right-handed hook was the one that knocked down Conor and it did not take long for referee Herb Dean to stop the fight.

Michael Chandler's UFC debut couldn't have gone any better. The American was fighting for the first time in the UFC and was facing a top lightweight in Dan Hooker. But Chandler showed why he is so highly regarded in the Mixed Martial Arts community in Yas Island. 'Iron' looked to be the one pressing the action as Hooker tried to maintain distance.

However, Chandler landed a left punch that landed flush on Hooker's chin. The Kiwi fell down quickly and Chandler pounced on the moment started adding the finishing touches. Hooker ducked as Chandler continued to land punches on his head. Referee Marc Goddard had seen enough and stopped the fight as Chandler put all the lightweights on notice.

He gave a passionate promo where he fired warning shots at Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor and current UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.