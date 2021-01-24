IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Others / UFC 257: Dustin Poirier shocks the world, knocks out Conor McGregor in second round
Dustin Poirier reacts after his knockout victory over Conor McGregor of Ireland in a lightweight fight during the UFC 257 event inside Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island. (USA TODAY Sports)
Dustin Poirier reacts after his knockout victory over Conor McGregor of Ireland in a lightweight fight during the UFC 257 event inside Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island. (USA TODAY Sports)
others

UFC 257: Dustin Poirier shocks the world, knocks out Conor McGregor in second round

  • It was the first time that McGregor lost a match by a technical knockout.
READ FULL STORY
By YASH BHATI
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 11:35 AM IST

Conor McGregor returned to the Octagon after more than a year. All the eyes were firmly on him as the world looked to see which McGregor turns up in Abu Dhabi. Is it the McGregor of old who was a knockout artist or the McGregor of the last few years who had lost his sheen in the fighting game. It was the former who turned up as Poirier took the best shots from McGregor, soaked up the early pressure, and then turned the heat to knock out McGregor.

It was the first time that McGregor lost a match by a technical knockout. Poirier surprised McGregor early with his wrestling as he successfully landed a takedown on him. Wrestling is said to be McGregor's kryptonite but the Irishman transitioned well and stood up to land some more punches on Poirier.

However, Poirier was landing constant calf-kicks and it was hurting McGregor. As the match went to the second round, there was a limp in McGregor's movement.

Poirier changed the tempo in the second round and changed the narrative of the fight. It was him that was driving the fight now as he started landing punches. McGregor tried to check Poirier's kicks but it could not stop his punches.

At the halfway mark of the second round, Poirier upped the ante and landed a barrage of shots on McGregor. A right-handed hook was the one that knocked down Conor and it did not take long for referee Herb Dean to stop the fight.

Michael Chandler's UFC debut couldn't have gone any better. The American was fighting for the first time in the UFC and was facing a top lightweight in Dan Hooker. But Chandler showed why he is so highly regarded in the Mixed Martial Arts community in Yas Island. 'Iron' looked to be the one pressing the action as Hooker tried to maintain distance.

However, Chandler landed a left punch that landed flush on Hooker's chin. The Kiwi fell down quickly and Chandler pounced on the moment started adding the finishing touches. Hooker ducked as Chandler continued to land punches on his head. Referee Marc Goddard had seen enough and stopped the fight as Chandler put all the lightweights on notice.

He gave a passionate promo where he fired warning shots at Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor and current UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
conor mcgregor dustin poirier
app
Close
e-paper
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne, Australia, January 14, 2018. Tennis balls are pictured in front of the Australian Open logo before the tennis tournament. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne, Australia, January 14, 2018. Tennis balls are pictured in front of the Australian Open logo before the tennis tournament. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo(REUTERS)
tennis

2 test positive for COVID-19 in Australian Open qualifying

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 08:00 AM IST
Tennis Australia confirmed in a statement there’d been two positive tests at the tournament and both men had been transferred to a government-run medi-hotel, where strict quarantine procedures were in place.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Tennys Sandgren(REUTERS)
File photo of Tennys Sandgren(REUTERS)
tennis

Sandgren allowed to board Australian Open flight despite positive test

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 12:34 PM IST
Sandgren said on Twitter he had tested positive in November and returned another positive test on Monday and might not be able to board the flight, one of 15 carrying players and coaching staff to the first Grand Slam of the year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Semi Final - Manchester United v Manchester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 6, 2021 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks dejected after the match Pool via REUTERS/Peter Powell/File photo(Pool via REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Semi Final - Manchester United v Manchester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 6, 2021 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks dejected after the match Pool via REUTERS/Peter Powell/File photo(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Man United and Liverpool to meet in 4th round of FA Cup

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:02 AM IST
They are currently the top two in the Premier League. Between them they have won 19 FA Cups.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: John Isner of the United States serves against Sebastian Korda of the United States.(AFP)
DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: John Isner of the United States serves against Sebastian Korda of the United States.(AFP)
tennis

Isner says he'll skip Australian Open because of COVID-19

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:57 AM IST
Isner, a former top 10 player now ranked 25th, lost to Korda 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Korda and American Christian Harrison each won playing in his first career quarterfinal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Ham's manager David Moyes walks on the pitch at the end of the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Stockport County and West Ham United at Edgeley Park in Stockport, England, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (Martin Rickett/Pool via AP)(AP)
West Ham's manager David Moyes walks on the pitch at the end of the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Stockport County and West Ham United at Edgeley Park in Stockport, England, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (Martin Rickett/Pool via AP)(AP)
football

West Ham squeeze past non-league Stockport 1-0 in FA Cup

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:00 AM IST
It earned West Ham a home match against third-tier Doncaster in the fourth round.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of Indian badminton player PV Sindhu.(Twitter)
Photo of Indian badminton player PV Sindhu.(Twitter)
badminton

India shuttlers look to shake off pandemic blues

By Sandip Sikdar
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 10:31 PM IST
  • PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth are among players who will feature in the three-leg Asia Series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Sofia Kenin(AP)
File image of Sofia Kenin(AP)
tennis

Kenin and Svitolina lose in Abu Dhabi Open quarterfinals

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 09:59 PM IST
  • Kenin lost to ninth-seeded Maria Sakkari 2-6, 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. Svitolina lost to unseeded Russian Veronika Kudermetova 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Paris St Germain's Neymar(REUTERS)
File photo of Paris St Germain's Neymar(REUTERS)
football

Back from injury, Neymar resumes training with PSG

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 08:50 PM IST
Neymar has been sidelined since he was taken off on a stretcher in stoppage time on Dec. 13 when PSG lost at home to Lyon 1-0 in the French league.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Narsingh Yadav loses to Amit Dhankar.(Narsingh Yadav/Instagram)
Narsingh Yadav loses to Amit Dhankar.(Narsingh Yadav/Instagram)
others

Wrestling nationals: Sandeep emerges surprise champion in 74kg; Narsingh loses

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 07:54 AM IST
  • Narsingh Pancham Yadav, returning to action after four years of doping suspension, had a very good start as he defeated young Gaurav Baliyan, the defending champion, without breaking much sweat (10-0), but lost a close bout to Dhankar (4-3) in the next round.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Athletics generic image.(File)
Athletics generic image.(File)
others

SAI takes steps to ensure no drop in intensity of athletes returning to training

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 06:29 PM IST
In a statement, SAI said the measure has been introduced to ensure that athletes are able to maintain continuity in their training programme.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar in action during Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational 2020 at Chandigarh Golf Club on Thursday.(Keshav Singh/H)
Golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar in action during Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational 2020 at Chandigarh Golf Club on Thursday.(Keshav Singh/H)
others

Bhullar, Sharma miss out on weekend action in Abu Dhabi

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:02 PM IST
Bhullar, who was even par after 12 holes when play was suspended on Friday night, did not drop a shot over last six holes, but was also unable to birdie any and stayed at par. With 72-72 he missed the cut by one.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Khabib Nurmagomedov of Russia in an MMA bout with Dustin Poirier of the US, earlier this month. Nurmagomedov — a legend who has single-handedly boosted the profile of the sport — recently announced that he’s retiring, following the death of his father and coach earlier this year.(Mahmoud Khaled / AP File Photo)
Khabib Nurmagomedov of Russia in an MMA bout with Dustin Poirier of the US, earlier this month. Nurmagomedov — a legend who has single-handedly boosted the profile of the sport — recently announced that he’s retiring, following the death of his father and coach earlier this year.(Mahmoud Khaled / AP File Photo)
others

UFC chief thinks Khabib Nurmagomedov could return: Report

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 09:36 AM IST
Despite repeated claims by Khabib Nurmagomedov that he intends to remain retired, UFC president White said Friday that he believes the undefeated UFC lightweight champion -- who stunned the sport by tearfully retiring after his previous match -- "still wants to fight."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anirban Lahiri(Getty Images)
Anirban Lahiri(Getty Images)
others

Lahiri off to a fine start at tougher Stadium Course at The American Express

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:32 PM IST
Lahiri said, “I got off to a shaky start with a couple of average shots. I just started the day and it was actually a good putt for par. It was a break that went over the lip so that was a bit weak like I've been feeling and against the run of play.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Dan Hooker.(Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
File image of Dan Hooker.(Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
others

EXCLUSIVE | I think that might go the distance: Hooker on Poirier vs McGregor

By YASH BHATI
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:33 PM IST
  • The lightweight division will see another exciting match-up as Kiwi fighter Dan Hooker (20-9) faces former Bellator champion Michael Chandler (21-5).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anirban Lahiri in action earlier this month in Hawaii. (Getty Images)
Anirban Lahiri in action earlier this month in Hawaii. (Getty Images)
others

Lahiri set for Amex golf in California on PGA Tour

PTI, La Quinta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:50 PM IST
Anirban Lahiri will look to make amends when he tees off at the star-studded American Express this week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP