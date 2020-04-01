News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 PM: Tablighi Jamaat’s Nizamuddin Markaz cleared, 2361 people evacuated: Manish Sisodia and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 12:56 IST

Tablighi Jamaat’s Nizamuddin Markaz cleared, 2361 people evacuated: Manish Sisodia

More than 2000 people were evacuated from the Tablighi Jamaat’s Markaz in Delhi’s Nizamuddin, which has emerged as the latest Covid-19 hotspot, in the past 36 hours, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday. Read more

One-third of migrant workers could be infected with Covid-19: Centre tells SC

The government told the Supreme Court on Tuesday that there is a possibility that three out of 10 people moving from cities to rural areas are carrying coronavirus disease Covid-19. Read more

After mega-merger effective today, six banks will cease to exist

The new financial year beginning today will see the merger of six public sector banks into four (the anchor banks) in a bid to make them globally competitive. Read more

April Fool’s Day 2020: Say no to fake new pranks, tweet police handles

You don’t need a specific day to get fooled but hey, there’s an entire day dedicated to it. April 1 is celebrated as April Fool’s Day everywhere but things are quite different this time around. Read more

The Taste with Vir: The decline and fall of the UPA

Nobody seriously disputes that it will take the global economy a long time to recover from the Corona virus pandemic. In India, when and if the problems caused by the lockdown are solved, we will then have to return to the grim reality of the mess that our economy is already in. Read more

‘Preparing for my MA exams’ - Rani Rampal gives a peek of life inside SAI camp in Bengaluru amid lockdown

The India hockey men’s and women’s team were at SAI campus in Bengaluru for preparation for upcoming Pro League matches, friendly games and Tokyo Olympics, when coronavirus outbreak in India brought the nation to a standstill. Read more

COVID-19: Vodafone Idea, BSNL change network operator names to create awareness

The Indian government has imposed a 21-day lockdown in the country to tackle the coronavirus outbreak in the country. As the COVID-19 cases continue to mount in the country, state-run BSNL and Vodafone-Idea have changed their network operator names to create awareness about the virus outbreak in the country. Read more