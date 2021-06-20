Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 pm: UP to ease night curfew by 2 hours and all the latest news
News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 pm: UP to ease night curfew by 2 hours and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 12:52 PM IST
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 12:52 PM IST
Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.(File photo)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

UP to ease Covid-19 curfew from Monday, new guidelines issued.

The Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday decided to grant two more hours of relaxation in the statewide night curfew that currently remains imposed in all its 75 districts due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation. Read more

Patna to get 10 public transport stands under smart city project by August

In a bid to organise the chaotic operation of small and medium transport in the city, Patna Smart City Project Limited (PSCPL) has decided to set up intermediate public transport (IPT) stands at 10 congested traffic spots by August. Read more

International Yoga Day: Madhuri Dixit does Adho Mukha Svanasana to tone the core

Madhuri Dixit Nene is back with another yoga pose to inspire her followers to get on the fitness bandwagon. The actor recently began a yoga series to kickstart the week leading up to the International Day of Yoga. Read more

Alcazar base variant costlier than rivals. Hyundai betting big on features

Hyundai Motor India Limited has introduced its latest offering Alcazar SUV at a price range of 16.30-20 lakh (ex-showroom). The three-row seater SUV competes with rivals like Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus. Read more

Father’s Day 2021: Fevicol to Zomato to Delhi Airport: Posts celebrating the special day are super sweet

Father’s Day 2021 is being celebrated today on June 20 across different parts of the world. Read more

India legend Sachin Tendulkar pips Kumar Sangakkara to be voted 'Greatest Men's Test Batsman' of 21st century

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar was voted as the greatest Test men's batsman of the 21st century by a panel of commentators and fans on Star Sports, piping former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara, who gave the Master Blaster a close fight. Read more

Jai Bajrangbali the new God? Sanjay Singh on Ayodhya, scam & AAP as BJP’s B team

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh speaks about alleged land scam in Ayodhya. Speaking to Hindustan Times’ Kumkum Chadha, Singh explains how and when he learned about the alleged land scam by Ram Janmbhoomi Trust. Read more

