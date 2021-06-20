Home / Trending / Father’s Day 2021: Fevicol to Zomato to Delhi Airport: Posts celebrating the special day are super sweet
Father's Day 2021: Fevicol shared the post on Instagram.(Instagram/@fevicolkajod)
Father’s Day 2021: Fevicol to Zomato to Delhi Airport: Posts celebrating the special day are super sweet

Father's Day 2021 posts by Fevicol, Zomato and Delhi Airport have captured people’s attention for being absolutely adorable.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 11:36 AM IST

Father’s Day 2021 is being celebrated today on June 20 across different parts of the world. This is the day we celebrate those who teach us, protect us, and love us to the moon and back, our dads. Since morning, people are taking to different social media sites to show that special bond they share with their dads. Different brands have joined in too to wish all the fathers. Amid many shares, the posts by Fevicol, Zomato, and Delhi Airport have captured people’s attention for being super adorable.

“To the man of a few words but a million emotions,” Zomato wrote while sharing their post on Instagram. They also posted an image and it is absolutely relatable. Take a look at what they shared:

As for Fevicol, they won people’s hearts with a post which shows how a father always protects his kid. “Best shoulder to c(ar)ry on,” they wrote. Here’s what they posted:

Delhi Airport’s share on Twitter amused people with its cute creative. “It's #FathersDay today and here's a pleasant sight of the big daddy @Airbus #A380 at #DelhiAirport. Have you ever taken a flight on this iconic aircraft?” they wrote while sharing the post.

How are you celebrating Father’s Day 2021?

