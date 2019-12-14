News updates from Hindustan Times at 1pm: Curfew relaxed in Guwahati for 9 hrs as protests against citizenship law ebb and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 13:07 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 pm curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Curfew relaxed in Guwahati for 9 hrs as protests against citizenship law ebb

The curfew in Assam’s Guwahati, amid protests against the new citizenship law, was relaxed for seven hours on Saturday from 9 am to 4 pm, police said according to PTI. Citizens thronged shops to buy supplies and motorists queued up at fuel stations to fill up tanks before the curfew resumes shortly before sunset. Read more

At Congress mega rally, Priyanka Gandhi says ‘BJP hai toh mumkin hai’. Then adds a twist

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday underlined how the ruling party’s ‘BJP hai toh mumkin hai’ poll slogan is ubiquitous. She then voiced it for the party workers gathered at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan, and just at the right moment twisted it around to attack the BJP. Read more

‘Bengal will be first state to implement citizenship act’:BJP’s Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal will be the first state where the Citizenship Amendment Act will be implemented, the BJP has said, as chief minister Mamata Banerjee went on a collision course with the Centre over the newly-passed legislation. Read more

Runs, average, centuries - How Virat Kohli has tormented West Indies

Virat Kohli hates getting out, he wants to wield his bat for the entire day, he wants to boss proceedings for the entire day and hence, he wants to minimise risks. He seldom takes the aerial route, he is more about placement, finding gaps, and caressing the ball all along the carpet. Read more

6 Underground movie review: Michael Bay destroys Ryan Reynolds’ goodwill with one of the worst Netflix originals ever

It’s one thing for Netflix to be in the Martin Scorsese business, but it’s a whole ’nother thing altogether to be in the Michael Bay business. Of all the filmmakers who’ve have been seduced by the luxuries of streaming — from Scorsese to Noah Baumbach; Bong Joon-ho to David Fincher — Michael Bay is the only one who should have been kept at a safe distance. Read more

Women should refuse to marry into a family that requires a dowry: 85% OKCupid users

OKCupid report’s reveals that 85 per cent of its users said that women should refuse to marry into a family that requires a dowry. About 11 per cent said women shouldn’t, provided that the women really love the groom, while 4 per cent said dowries are part of Indian culture. Read more