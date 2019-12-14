e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 14, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 14, 2019
Home / India News

News updates from Hindustan Times at 1pm: Curfew relaxed in Guwahati for 9 hrs as protests against citizenship law ebb and all the latest news at this hour

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: Dec 14, 2019 13:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Commuters wait at a petrol pump during curfew relaxation in Guwahati.
Commuters wait at a petrol pump during curfew relaxation in Guwahati.(ANI)
         

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 pm curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Curfew relaxed in Guwahati for 9 hrs as protests against citizenship law ebb

The curfew in Assam’s Guwahati, amid protests against the new citizenship law, was relaxed for seven hours on Saturday from 9 am to 4 pm, police said according to PTI. Citizens thronged shops to buy supplies and motorists queued up at fuel stations to fill up tanks before the curfew resumes shortly before sunset. Read more

At Congress mega rally, Priyanka Gandhi says ‘BJP hai toh mumkin hai’. Then adds a twist

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday underlined how the ruling party’s ‘BJP hai toh mumkin hai’ poll slogan is ubiquitous. She then voiced it for the party workers gathered at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan, and just at the right moment twisted it around to attack the BJP. Read more

‘Bengal will be first state to implement citizenship act’:BJP’s Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal will be the first state where the Citizenship Amendment Act will be implemented, the BJP has said, as chief minister Mamata Banerjee went on a collision course with the Centre over the newly-passed legislation. Read more

Runs, average, centuries - How Virat Kohli has tormented West Indies

Virat Kohli hates getting out, he wants to wield his bat for the entire day, he wants to boss proceedings for the entire day and hence, he wants to minimise risks. He seldom takes the aerial route, he is more about placement, finding gaps, and caressing the ball all along the carpet. Read more

6 Underground movie review: Michael Bay destroys Ryan Reynolds’ goodwill with one of the worst Netflix originals ever

It’s one thing for Netflix to be in the Martin Scorsese business, but it’s a whole ’nother thing altogether to be in the Michael Bay business. Of all the filmmakers who’ve have been seduced by the luxuries of streaming — from Scorsese to Noah Baumbach; Bong Joon-ho to David Fincher — Michael Bay is the only one who should have been kept at a safe distance. Read more

Women should refuse to marry into a family that requires a dowry: 85% OKCupid users

OKCupid report’s reveals that 85 per cent of its users said that women should refuse to marry into a family that requires a dowry. About 11 per cent said women shouldn’t, provided that the women really love the groom, while 4 per cent said dowries are part of Indian culture. Read more

tags
top news
‘Not Rahul Savarkar’: Rahul Gandhi refuses to apologise over rape comment
‘Not Rahul Savarkar’: Rahul Gandhi refuses to apologise over rape comment
Prashant Kishor’s I-PAC to help AAP in Delhi assembly polls, says Arvind Kejriwal
Prashant Kishor’s I-PAC to help AAP in Delhi assembly polls, says Arvind Kejriwal
‘Bengal will be first state to implement citizenship act’:BJP’s Dilip Ghosh
‘Bengal will be first state to implement citizenship act’:BJP’s Dilip Ghosh
‘It’s a witch hunt, not fair that I am being impeached’: Donald Trump
‘It’s a witch hunt, not fair that I am being impeached’: Donald Trump
How Citizenship Act, NRC will alter the idea of India, writes Barkha Dutt
How Citizenship Act, NRC will alter the idea of India, writes Barkha Dutt
A pacer, spinner, overseas star: What different IPL teams need at auction
A pacer, spinner, overseas star: What different IPL teams need at auction
Woman jumps from 5th floor of Maharashtra Secretariat, saved by safety net
Woman jumps from 5th floor of Maharashtra Secretariat, saved by safety net
WATCH: Priyanka Gandhi hits out at Modi govt over onion price, unemployment
WATCH: Priyanka Gandhi hits out at Modi govt over onion price, unemployment
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mardaani 2 movie reviewRealme Buds AirUPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019Smriti IraniIPL 2020 auctionVirat KohliICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news