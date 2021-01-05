News updates from Hindustan Times at 1pm: Singhu-Tikri border remain closed due to protests, rain adds to traffic woes and all the latest news

india

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 12:59 IST

Delhi’s Singhu, Tikri borders remain blocked, rain worsens traffic woes

The routes around Delhi’s borders remained restricted on Tuesday as farmers continued to protest against the three new farm laws. Read More

Farmers continue protests a day after talks with Centre remain inconclusive

Thousands of farmers, who are have been protesting at the borders of Delhi, on Tuesday continued their agitation on Tuesday as they remained firm on their demands for the repeal of the three farm laws and legal backing for minimum support price (MSP). Read More

Supreme Court clears redevelopment plan for Central Vista project

The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the road for the Central Vista project and allowed the government to go ahead with its construction in a near-unanimous decision. Read More

20 more people in India test positive for new UK Covid-19 strain; total reaches 58

With 20 more people testing positive for the new UK variant of Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the total number of UK returnees having tested positive for the mutant virus in the country has reached 58. Read More

Audi A4 2021 launched in India at ₹42.34 lakh

Audi has officially launched A4 2021 in India at a starting price of ₹42.34 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated A4 gets a number of significant changes and updates to help it take on its rivals with a whole lot of new vigour. Read More

KL Rahul ruled out of ongoing Test series against Australia due to injury

Team India have been dealt another blow on their tour of Australia as opening batsman KL Rahul has been ruled out of the ongoing Test series due to an injury. Read More

Kangana Ranaut opposes Shashi Tharoor, Kamal Haasan over pay for homemakers: ‘Don’t put a price tag on sex we have with our love’

Actor Kangana Ranaut has opposed actor-turned politician Kamal Haasan’s idea of recognising housework done by homemakers as a salaried profession. Read More

98-year-old woman’s advice strikes a chord with netizens. Seen it yet?

Some say that wisdom is accumulated as one ages, which is why often grandparents make for the best advice-givers. Read More

‘Govt digressing from real issues’: Robert Vadra grilled by IT department

The Income Tax department questioned Robert Vadra in connection with its probe against him under the benami assets law, official sources said. Watch