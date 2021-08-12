News updates from Hindustan Times at 1pm: Twitter locks accounts of several Congress leaders and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Congress, Twitter face off as accounts of more leaders are locked

The Congress on Thursday hit out at the government for “scuttling free speech” after Twitter accounts of several leaders of the party were temporarily locked for sharing a photograph of the family of a nine-year-old rape victim. Read more

At opposition protest march in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi says voice of people crushed

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that the opposition were not allowed to speak in the Parliament and termed it as "murder of democracy". Read more

MG Hector gets new variant Shine, gets new Havana Gray colour

MG Motor India on Thursday has announced the launch of a new variant for the Hector SUV. Named Shine, the new variant is available at a price range of ₹14,51,800 and ₹16,49,800 (ex-showroom). Read more

'Preparations done': Team India ready for action-packed 2nd Test at Lord's, BCCI shares training video

The stage is set for an epic encounter between India and England as the two teams face off against each other in the 2nd Test at Lord's. The first Test between the two teams ended in a draw with rain playing the villain in the encounter. Read more

Malaika Arora reveals she and son Arhaan Khan discussed possibility of her adopting a girl and giving her 'a family'

Actor and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora has said that she and her son Arhaan Khan discuss the possibility of her adopting a girl to 'give her a family and a home'. Malaika also revealed that though she loves Arhaan 'to the moon and back' she wished she 'had a daughter'. Read more

Rakul Preet lets her spirit fly high as she does aerial yoga pose, see post here

Bollywood celebrities love doing yoga, and many even credit their healthy lifestyle to this workout technique. One of those stars is Rakul Preet Singh, who makes sure to include yoga in her daily routine. Apart from traditional asanas, the avid yoga practitioner even does aerial yoga to keep herself fit and healthy. And she did the same for her latest workout. Read more

Enjoy ‘intergalactic stargazing’ with this incredible post from Nasa. Watch

Is stargazing something you love to do? Then this visualization video by Nasa is tailor-made for you. It takes you on an ‘intergalactic stargazing’ trip. Shared on Instagram, the video makes for an incredible watch. Chances are, the clip will make your jaw drop in astonishment. Read more

ISRO's GISAT-1 satellite blasts off but ‘tech anomaly’ cuts off mission

ISRO launched India's 'eye in the sky' GISAT-1 Earth observation satellite on Thursday. Mission, however, suffered a setback due to a performance anomaly in the cryogenic stage of the rocket. Watch more