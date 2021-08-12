Enjoy ‘intergalactic stargazing’ with this incredible post from Nasa. Watch

Is stargazing something you love to do? Then this visualization video by Nasa is tailor-made for you. It takes you on an ‘intergalactic stargazing’ trip. Shared on Instagram, the video makes for an incredible watch. Chances are, the clip will make your jaw drop in astonishment.

“Stargazing… but make it intergalactic,” Nasa wrote as the first line of the caption shared along with the video. In the next few lines they explained about the massive star cluster called Westerlund 2 that is located 20,000 light-years from Earth. “Westerlund 2 houses nearly 3,000 stars and resides in a stellar nursery known as Gum 29. Measuring between six and 13 light-years across, Westerlund 2 is around two million years old and contains some of the hottest, brightest, and largest stars in our galaxy,” they added.

Take a look at the incredible clip:

Since being shared nearly 14 hours ago, post has gathered more than 25,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. People expressed their amazement in the comments section. Many also shared heart or fire emoticons to express their reactions.

“That’s amazing,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow,” shared another. “Omg! So perfect,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Nasa?

