'Preparations done': Team India ready for action-packed 2nd Test at Lord's, BCCI shares training video

The stage is set for an epic encounter between India and England as the two teams face off against each other in the 2nd Test at Lord's. The first Test between the two teams ended in a draw with rain playing the villain in the encounter.

India had an advantage going into the final day, needing just 157 runs to win with 9 wickets in hand and 98 overs to play. But no play was possible on Day 5 in Trent Bridge due to rain, and the match was declared as a draw.

Now, as Virat Kohli's India and Joe Root's England prepare for the Lord's encounter, both teams will be eager to go 1-0 up in the five-match series. And it seems the Indian cricket team are completely prepared for the cracking contest.

In a video uploaded on BCCI's official Twitter account, the Indian team were seen participating in gruelling training sessions before the Lord's Test to prepare for the match.

"Preparations done. #TeamIndia geared up for the 2nd #ENGvIND Test at Lord's," the caption of the video said.

Meanwhile, both teams have experienced massive injury blows. India’s Shardul Thakur has been ruled out of the second Test due to a hamstring injury.

On the other hand, England will take the field without the service of Stuart Broad as the right-arm quick is out of the remainder of the series. He sustained an injury to his right calf, which resulted in a tear, eventually ruling him out of the five-match series.

