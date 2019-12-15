News updates from Hindustan Times at 1pm: UN body slams Pakistan over discrimination of religious minorities and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Dec 15, 2019 13:02 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at 1 pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

UN body lambasts Pakistan over ‘discrimination’ of religious minorities

Asserting that religious freedom in Pakistan continues to “deteriorate” under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, United Nations’ Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) has said that discriminatory legislation by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has empowered people with “extremist mindsets” to carry out attacks on religious minorities.

Read more

DCW chief Swati Maliwal hospitalized after fainting on 12th day of hunger strike

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal who was on a hunger strike for 12 days demanding execution of rape convicts within six months of their conviction was taken to a hospital after she fell unconscious on Sunday morning.

Read more

China suspends planned tariffs on US goods as part of ‘phase one’ trade deal

China suspended additional tariffs on US products that had been due to kick in on Sunday, after Washington and Beijing announced a major thaw in their trade war Friday.

Read more

‘I will be very surprised’: Shastri names player who can own No.4 spot

The focus is back on One Day Internationals and with it, the much-talked-about number 4 slot in India’s batting order is back under the scanner. Team India head coach Ravi Shastri believes Shreyas Iyer can be the answer and that, he has the pedigree to make the position his own in this format.

Read more

Andhra IPS officer, booked for harassing and intimidating wife, suspended

The home ministry has suspended the appointment of a trainee Indian Police Service (IPS) officer after it came to light that he was under investigation for allegedly threatening to divorce his wife soon after his selection.

Read more

Mardaani 2 day 2 BO: Rani Mukerji film shows solid growth

According to a report in Box Office India, despite a slow start on day 1, Rani Mukerji film ‘Mardaani’ picked up pace on day 2, raking in an estimated Rs 6.50 crore nett. The two-day collection of Mardaani 2 now stands at Rs 10.30 crore.

Read more

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday: Bollywood celebrities root for faux leather

Edgy leather looks, draped numbers, layered separates, and more — actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday have been seen in both leather and faux leather ensembles. And it’s not hard to understand why more and more stars and their styling team opt for them. Instantly attention-grabbing!

Read more