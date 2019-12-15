DCW chief Swati Maliwal hospitalized after fainting on 12th day of hunger strike

india

Updated: Dec 15, 2019 12:21 IST

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal who was on a hunger strike for 12 days demanding execution of rape convicts within six months of their conviction was taken to a hospital after she fell unconscious on Sunday morning.

“Doctors suspect kidney failure and have put her in ICU. They have been trying to give her glucose but she has been resisting, as she does not want to break her fast,” said a DCW member.

On Saturday night, when her condition deteriorated, doctors had advised her to check into a hospital, but she refused. By Sunday morning, she had to be admitted to Delhi’s LNJP hospital.

Maliwal had been camping at Samta Sthal near Rajghat. The strike was triggered after a number of incidents of rape and violence had occurred in different parts of the city including the one in Hyderabad where a veterinarian was set ablaze after being gang-raped.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi before starting her indefinite fast, Maliwal also demanded proper utilisation of money in the Nirbhaya fund, setting up 45 more fast track courts across the country and boosting the strength of the Delhi police.

She had earlier said that she won’t break her fast until all the demands made by the commission are met. On Friday, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had appealed to her to end her hunger strike.

In April 2018, Maliwal had sat on a 10-day-long hunger strike following the rape of an eight-month-old baby in the capital.